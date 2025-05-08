The Yankees just gave a key Giancarlo Stanton update — his return is getting closer

There’s something about the calm before Giancarlo Stanton steps into a batter’s box that feels like watching a storm gather strength.

The Yankees haven’t had that feeling in quite some time, but it’s coming back—slowly, methodically, and with purpose.

Stanton, sidelined with elbow issues, is trending toward a June return, and his comeback could be the spark the Yankees need for a summer surge.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The power bat the lineup’s been missing

Stanton may no longer be the unstoppable force of his MVP days, but he’s still one of the most feared sluggers in baseball.

He hit 27 home runs with 72 RBIs last year, and the memory of his postseason heroics still lingers in the minds of fans.

The Yankees need his presence back—not just the long balls, but the intimidation he brings when he’s locked in and healthy.

Right now, Ben Rice has been doing a solid job filling in as the designated hitter, but the regression is starting to set in fast.

His power numbers are still respectable, but the Yankees need a consistent right-handed bat to hammer left-handed pitching more reliably.

That’s where Stanton fits perfectly. He’s always crushed southpaws, and the Yankees could desperately use that weapon heading into June.

Rehab games on the horizon

The Yankees recently transferred Stanton to the 60-day injured list, which means he’s not eligible to return until after May 27.

That gives him just enough time to complete a short rehab assignment, though he doesn’t play defense, which simplifies his workload.

As a full-time designated hitter, his path to activation is more about timing and feel than durability or endurance on the field.

Stanton recently faced Jake Cousins in a live batting practice session and looked solid, taking a key step forward in his progress.

“It depends on what kind of arms I get available [for live batting practice sessions],” Stanton said, “and how I feel in those at-bats.”

His approach is cautious but focused. He knows what’s expected of him and understands the impact he can have upon returning.

“If I’m out there, I’m good enough to play,” Stanton added. “And there’s no levels of anything else.”

Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

Boone believes the team is preparing him right

Manager Aaron Boone echoed that confidence, highlighting the team’s goal to get Stanton back without setbacks this time around.

“I know when G’s in there, he’s ready to go,” Boone said. “He’s not going to be in there if he doesn’t feel like he can be really productive.”

Boone emphasized that the team had made adjustments this spring to better position Stanton physically for the season grind.

“And hopefully we’ve done some things, the latter part of the winter and into the spring, that will set him up to be able to physically do it and withstand it,” Boone said. “But also understanding he’ll probably deal with some things.”

That honest assessment of what lies ahead is key. The Yankees know Stanton likely won’t make it through the season perfectly clean.

But even if he gives them four solid months of right-handed power, it could drastically change the middle of their lineup.

Timing is everything for the second half push

The Yankees have battled through injuries to Gerrit Cole, Jazz Chisholm, and more, and their offense has had to adjust fast.

Adding Stanton back into the lineup in early June would provide a boost just as the grind of the season begins to set in.

His presence also allows the Yankees to rotate Ben Rice into first base and give Paul Goldschmidt more days off moving forward.

That rotation can protect legs, preserve power bats, and ultimately prepare this lineup to fire on all cylinders in the second half.

Stanton may not be the most durable player, but when he’s healthy, he still has the capability to carry a team for stretches.

He may be walking slowly toward a return, but when he steps up to the plate again, the Yankees hope the thunder follows.

