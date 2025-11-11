The New York Yankees made their first major offseason decision by extending the $22 million qualifying offer to outfielder Trent Grisham. On paper, it’s a smart move — they protect themselves with draft compensation if he walks — but the expectation is clear: Grisham won’t be signing it.

According to the New York Post, “The Yankees don’t expect him to take the qualifying offer, and perhaps he would prefer multiple years. Center field market is thin. $48M, 3 years.”

In other words, New York sees this as a formality. They’re signaling respect for Grisham’s breakout season, but they’re also bracing for his exit.

Credit: Mark Smith-Imagn Images

Grisham’s bat carried real value in 2025

For a player whose calling card used to be defense and athleticism, it was Grisham’s bat that did the talking in 2025. The 29-year-old hit .235/.348/.464 with 34 home runs, 74 RBIs, and a 125 wRC+. It was easily the best offensive year of his career and one that reminded everyone of the promise that made him a first-round pick years ago.

He found a rhythm in the Yankees’ lineup, taking advantage of the short porch in right field and showing better plate discipline than in past seasons. His strikeout rate dipped slightly, and he looked more confident working deep into counts. For a team that desperately needed power and on-base skills after losing Juan Soto, Grisham provided both — at least at the plate.

Defensive decline changes his outlook

Unfortunately, the other side of Grisham’s game is trending the wrong way. Once regarded as one of the best defensive center fielders in baseball, his range and efficiency took a steep fall in 2025. He finished the year with -11 defensive runs saved and -2 outs above average, ranking among the worst defenders at his position.

That kind of regression often comes for players who rely heavily on athleticism. At 29, Grisham has lost a step, and his defensive metrics back that up. The expectation around the league is that he’ll eventually transition to a corner outfield spot, where his arm strength and instincts can still be assets — but where his defensive impact will be far less pronounced.

Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

What his market could look like

Even with his declining speed and defensive issues, Grisham’s left-handed power and ability to get on base make him a valuable piece for several teams. Clubs looking for middle-of-the-order pop and some positional flexibility will take interest.

A three-year deal in the range of $48 million, as projected, feels realistic. The center field market is thin, and Grisham’s offensive ceiling gives him leverage — even if he’s not the all-around player he once was.

Where the Yankees go from here

For the Yankees, this is less about retaining Grisham and more about keeping options open. If he declines the offer and signs elsewhere, they’ll receive a compensatory draft pick and free up $22 million in payroll flexibility — money they can redirect toward re-signing Cody Bellinger or upgrading their rotation depth.

Grisham gave them exactly what they hoped for in 2025: power, competitiveness, and a reminder of what their offense can look like when it’s deep and dynamic. But this front office has to balance sentiment with practicality.

If Grisham wants security, he’ll find it elsewhere. And for the Yankees, that might not be the worst outcome.