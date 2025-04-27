The Yankees have the most obvious solution for their volatile bullpen situation

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees have the most obvious fix for their Devin Williams dilemma, a problem that continues to linger deeper into the season.

Williams, once one of baseball’s most reliable closers, is hosting an ugly 11.25 ERA over eight innings.

Those numbers are not just disappointing — they’re outright unacceptable for a player the Yankees envisioned anchoring the back end of their bullpen.

Luke Weaver Is Making the Decision Easy

Fortunately, the Bombers already have a logical alternative: 31-year-old Luke Weaver.

Weaver has been flawless to start 2025, logging 13 scoreless innings with a perfect 100% left-on-base rate.

Statistically, he checks every box you want to see from a late-inning reliever.

He ranks in the 74th percentile in chase rate, 83rd percentile in whiff rate, and 78th percentile in strikeout rate.

Although Weaver isn’t a heavy ground ball pitcher, he thrives by attacking hitters with a lethal two-pitch mix.

Opposing batters are hitting just .091 against his four-seam fastball and .059 against his change-up — two pitches that have become his calling card.

It’s like trying to swat a wasp with a feather: hitters are swinging, but there’s just nothing for them to square up.

Weaver Has Earned the Trust

This breakout isn’t coming out of nowhere, either.

Weaver was excellent for the Yankees last season, posting a 2.89 ERA during the regular season and shining even brighter with a 1.76 ERA over 15.1 innings in the postseason.

That type of production under pressure should be enough to convince manager Aaron Boone that Weaver is ready for an even bigger role.

The Yankees need stability in the ninth inning, not another experiment in patience with Williams trying to work through his issues at the expense of wins.

No Need to Overthink It

Until Devin Williams can rediscover his command and regain his confidence, there’s simply no reason to keep forcing the issue.

Weaver has earned the opportunity — and at this point, the Yankees have to ride the hot hand if they want to stay atop the American League.

Sometimes baseball hands you the solution on a silver platter.

The Yankees just have to be smart enough to grab it.

