The Yankees have one major advantage in the Juan Soto sweepstakes

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

As the bidding war for Juan Soto nears its dramatic conclusion, the Yankees hold an edge that no other team can replicate: Soto already knows exactly what he’d be getting by staying in pinstripes. His brief but impactful stint in New York this past season gave him a firsthand look at what it means to play for one of the most storied franchises in sports history, and by all accounts, he thoroughly enjoyed the experience.

When Soto spoke after the Yankees’ postseason run ended, his words carried a deep appreciation for his time in New York:

“This place was really special. It’s been a blast for me. I’ve been really happy. Definitely, if I’m here or not, I’ll be really happy for the teammates that I had and the people that I got to know. This was a really special group, but at the end of the day, we will see what’s going to happen.”

That kind of genuine praise matters, especially when the decision he’s about to make involves not just baseball but lifestyle, culture, and relationships. The Yankees gave Soto a taste of what his career could look like in New York, and he liked it—a lot.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Yankees Have Already Set the Stage

Unlike their competitors, the Yankees don’t have to sell Soto on the intangibles. He’s already lived it. Soto has played in front of the electric Bronx crowd, shared a clubhouse with Aaron Judge, and experienced the weight and reward of donning the pinstripes in meaningful games. He’s seen the passion of Yankees fans and the unwavering commitment of the organization to compete for championships every single year.

While teams like the Mets, Dodgers, Blue Jays, and Red Sox are undoubtedly making their pitches, they’re working in hypotheticals—painting a picture of what could be. The Yankees, on the other hand, are building on a reality that Soto has already enjoyed.

A Clubhouse Fit Like No Other

One of the key takeaways from Soto’s time in New York was how much he gelled with his teammates. Soto frequently spoke about the camaraderie and the special chemistry within the group. The Yankees’ roster features superstars like Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole, but it also boasts emerging talents and grinders who share the common goal of bringing a World Series title back to the Bronx. Soto fit seamlessly into that mix, something he won’t overlook when making his final decision.

For a player of Soto’s caliber, who thrives in the spotlight and elevates his game in big moments, the Yankees provide the perfect platform. Few places in sports can offer the combination of pressure, passion, and prestige that comes with playing in New York.

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Soto’s Historic 2024 Season

The Yankees’ edge extends beyond sentiment and experience. Soto knows how much the Yankees value him as a generational talent, and his 2024 numbers back up their belief. Playing in 157 games, Soto slashed .288/.419/.569 with 41 home runs, 109 RBIs, and a jaw-dropping 180 wRC+. His 8.1 WAR performance was among the best in baseball, and he’s only 26 years old. The Yankees don’t just want Soto—they need him, and they’re willing to make it happen.

Familiarity May Seal the Deal

While other teams can offer lucrative deals, exciting lineups, or sunny weather, the Yankees have already shown Soto the full picture of what life in New York looks like. From the roar of the crowd to the respect he commands in the clubhouse, Soto has experienced a unique blend of baseball tradition and personal connection that no other team can fully replicate.

At the end of the day, Soto said it best himself: “This place was really special.” The Yankees know it, and Soto knows it. That familiarity might just be the deciding factor in keeping him in pinstripes for the long haul.