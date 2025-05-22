The Yankees have found a hidden gem in $2 million starter

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Ryan Yarbrough was a late addition to the pitching staff, as the New York Yankees picked him up with just days to go before Opening Day. He was expected to be a long reliever who could occasionally make a start if needed, and with Carlos Carrasco designated for assignment, the Yankees needed someone to slot into the fifth starter spot.

Through three starts, he has a 2.57 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 14 innings, so while he isn’t going deep into games, he’s giving the Yankees a chance to win every game he starts. He’s posted a 3.38 ERA on the season and has been highly effective for the team in a variety of roles, and they’ve made some key changes to his pitch mix to help him contribute to a team that desperately needed someone to step up.

How Ryan Yarbrough Has Leveled Up With the New York Yankees

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Last night was unbelievable for Ryan Yarbrough, who struck out eight batters across five innings, allowing just one run and shutting down the Texas Rangers.

He had an excellent changeup going for him, a pitch that he’s seriously sharpened this year compared to last year, as it’s got more depth and is absolutely ripping through opposing lineups.

In 2024, his changeup had 2.5 inches of Induced Vertical Break with 16 inches of armside run, and in 2025, he had a -2.4 inches of Induced Vertical Break with 17.5 inches of armside run.

The added depth on the changeup while maintaining the same release point and arm angle from last season, and the results are staggering.

His changeup has gone from a good pitch to an elite one, and it’s one of the best offspeed pitches in baseball at the moment.

Ryan Yarbrough’s changeup is so effective that it has a 0% Hard-Hit%; not a single hitter has generated a batted ball against this pitch >= 95 MPH, and it’s one of just two pitches to have a 0% Hard-Hit% (min. 100 pitches) this year.

Damage prevention has always been a strong skill for Yarbrough, but he’s one of the best at avoiding barrels and hard contact, grading out in the 99th Percentile in Hard-Hit% and 99th Percentile in Average EV.

He will give up home runs, but that’s usually the only damage he’ll allow, and unlike previous seasons, he’s getting swings and misses.

His 27.7% Whiff% and 23.3% K% are career-best marks for Ryan Yarbrough, and if he continues to excel at limiting hard contact and missing bats, his roster spot shouldn’t be messed with.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Yarbrough is throwing his sinker and four-seamer harder than he did last season, which is helping speed hitters up and then slow them down with his soft stuff.

The sweeper he introduced last year has been an effective pitch for him this year as well, allowing tons of soft contact and picking up some whiffs as well.

He’s become a very real weapon for the Yankees’ pitching staff, a versatile pitcher who can slot back into the bullpen if Luis Gil returns and is effective.

Ryan Yarbrough was EXCELLENT tonight against the Rangers, racking up a season high EIGHT strikeouts in a solid 5?



5.0 IP | 3 H | 1 ER | 8 K | 0 BB | 81 P | 53 S



He's posted a 1.93 ERA over his last 5 appearances??#Yankees pic.twitter.com/ZVDeDSYf6J — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) May 22, 2025

As the Yankees get through their season, injuries will pop up and they’ll need pitchers to step up, and Ryan Yarbrough is the remedy to a lot of issues that could arise at any moment.

If they need him to remain a starter he’s built up to throw 80 pitches now, if they need him to be a long reliever he’d be highly effective in that role as well.

For just $2 million, the Yankees are getting 80-90 innings of competitive baseball, who can contribute in any way Aaron Boone needs him to.

Ryan Yarbrough went toe-to-toe with Jacob deGrom to give a bullpen that’s worn down a chance to keep the Yankees in the game, which led to the walk-off home run from Jasson Dominguez.

The Yankees are in first place in the AL East with a five-game advantage, and in their recent string of wins, it’s because of young players and massive wins in player development, such as Ryan Yarbrough.