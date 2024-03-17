The Yankees have an outfield prospect with superstar potential

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

When the Yankees told the Chicago White Sox they had no interest in trading star outfield prospect Spencer Jones, nobody knew just yet what he would do during spring training. The team was high on him for his tools, considering he is a 6’6″, 235-pound monster, containing the size of Aaron Judge but the athletic profile of a much smaller player.

Ar just 22 years old, Jones spent his 2023 season in High-A Hudson Valley and Double-A Somerset. He struggled with his contact rates and didn’t put his power on full display, hitting only 16 homers over 117 games. In fact, some were concerned about his development, but many are starting to see the fruits of his labor, working diligently this off-season to refine his fundamentals and improve his plate discipline.

The Yankees Are Seeing What Spencer Jones Can Become

In fact, Jones got another opportunity to showcase his talents in the spring Breakout game on Saturday, putting together a phenomenal performance.

“He’s a specimen,” pitcher Brock Selvidge said. “He’s awesome.”

SPENCER JONES WITH A TWO RUN BLAST AND THE YANKEES HAVE A TWO-RUN LEAD, 106.5 MPH OFF THE BAT WOW!?? pic.twitter.com/2IFrgFdSe7 — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) March 16, 2024

Jones demolished two home runs, the first a 399-foot laser to right centerfield in the first inning and a fifth-inning moonshot that traveled 427 feet to centerfield.

This spring, Jones has played 11 games, hitting a whopping .412/.524/.647, including one homer, four RBIs, and a 216 wRC+. Keep in mind, these numbers don’t include his production during the Breakout game, so you can already see how impressive he looked against players competing for roster spots in the MLB.

Jones isn’t only blessed with tangible traits that clearly translate to the MLB, but he also has a great attitude and persona. After the Breakout game, Jones spoke about the opportunity to have a platform and to display his qualities.

“It was really cool that MLB provided a platform for a lot of us guys to get out here and play on television,” said Jones. “I think it was just a fun baseball game. We were all excited about it.”

There’s a reason general manager Brian Cashman has pulled Jones out of any potential trade talks. This isn’t only a great prospect, but some are saying he has the upside to be a true superstar in the future, and he’s just starting to find his groove.

Jones will have an opportunity to put together a full season of dominant performance in the minors, but he will likely be the first call-up if the Yankees need any outfield support during the 2024 season. At the very least, he will be the team’s primary starting centerfielder in 2025, and he’s well on pace to achieve that goal.