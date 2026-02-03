We have spent the entire offseason treating a Paul Goldschmidt reunion as a formality. It made too much sense: the Yankees need a right-handed bat to mash lefties, and Goldy—despite his age—remains an elite specialist in that department. But general manager Brian Cashman might have found a solution that costs a fraction of the price and offers twice the versatility. In a twist that screams “roster efficiency,” the Yankees are preparing to unleash Amed Rosario as their backup at first base.

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Yankees plan to give Rosario legitimate reps at first base during Spring Training. It’s a fascinating pivot. Instead of spending $10 million on a one-dimensional hitter, the front office is betting that their $2.5 million utility man can learn a new position on the fly. If this experiment works, the door on Goldschmidt slams shut.

The Bat Plays, Even Without the Pedigree

Let’s look at the numbers, because the narrative that the Yankees need Goldschmidt to survive left-handed pitching might be overstated when you see what Rosario offers. In limited action with the Yankees last season, Rosario posted a solid .745 OPS and a .436 slugging percentage over 191 plate appearances. He launched six homers in that short span, proving he has enough pop to punish mistakes.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

More importantly, he fits the “contact” profile the Yankees are desperate to maintain. Rosario struck out just 16.2% of the time last season, a number that ranks in the elite tier for bat-to-ball skills. When you combine that with a 91.2 mph Average Exit Velocity, you have a hitter who puts the ball in play hard. He might not have Goldy’s ceiling, but he provides a similar floor against southpaws without clogging the roster.

The “Athlete” Factor at First Base

The concern, obviously, is the glove. Rosario has never played a single inning at first base in his professional career. However, he is a natural infielder with 27.6 ft/sec Sprint Speed, making him significantly more athletic than the 38-year-old Goldschmidt. The transition won’t be seamless, but asking a shortstop to handle first base is a lot easier than asking a first baseman to play short.

If Rosario can be even average defensively, he gives Aaron Boone incredible flexibility. You don’t have to burn a roster spot on a dedicated platoon first baseman; you just slide your utility man over when a lefty starts.

The Verdict: A Smart Risk with a Safety Net

The Yankees are doing the smart thing here. You give Rosario every opportunity in Tampa to win this job. If he looks lost around the bag, Goldschmidt is just a phone call away. But if Rosario handles the transition, the Yankees save money, gain speed, and keep a roster spot open for another arm. I’m betting on the athlete figuring it out.