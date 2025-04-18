The Yankees have a star in the making with home-grown lefty slugger

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

There’s something about Yankees‘ Ben Rice that just feels different. The lefty slugger hasn’t just flashed promise—he’s putting together one of the most electric starts to a rookie season in recent Yankees memory. After another stellar performance in Thursday’s 6–3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays, Rice is rapidly evolving from intriguing prospect to lineup cornerstone.

A Statcast Darling

Rice went 4-for-5 with two RBIs in the win, raising his slash line to a jaw-dropping .317/.414/.650. But it’s not just the surface stats that make Rice’s breakout feel so legitimate—it’s the underlying numbers.

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

He currently ranks in the 97th percentile or better in average exit velocity, barrel rate, hard-hit percentage, expected batting average, and expected slugging. He’s hitting the ball with authority, and he’s doing it consistently.

Perhaps most impressively, Rice ranks in the 94th percentile in chase rate, a strong indicator of discipline beyond his years. He’s not swinging at junk. He’s not pressing. He’s waiting for his pitch, and when he gets it, he’s doing damage.

Punishing Righties, Learning Against Lefties

So far, Rice has carved out a specific niche—mashing right-handed pitching. Against righties, he’s slashing .395/.511/.763 with a 1.274 OPS. That kind of dominance isn’t just rare for a rookie—it’s rare for anyone.

Against lefties, however, the results haven’t been as kind. It’s the one area of his game that’s still developing. That gap could open the door for a platoon when Giancarlo Stanton eventually returns to the lineup, but it doesn’t take away from what Rice has already accomplished.

Even in a part-time role, he’s putting together the kind of season that gets voters’ attention. If he keeps this pace, the American League Rookie of the Year award could be calling his name.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

A Piece the Yankees Can Build Around

The Yankees haven’t just stumbled onto a hot bat—they’ve unearthed a hitter who looks like he belongs in the middle of the order for years to come. Between his refined approach and raw power, Rice is the kind of homegrown success story every team dreams of developing.

He’s doing more than just holding his own. He’s carrying the load in a lineup full of veterans, and if he continues at anything close to this level, Rice may just be the spark that propels the Yankees deep into October.