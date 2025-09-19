The Yankees have a secret weapon against left-handed pitching

The New York Yankees are walking a fine line at first base this season, blending the veteran savvy of Paul Goldschmidt with the breakout power of Ben Rice. It’s not the kind of arrangement fans imagined when the year began, but it’s one that’s proving both effective and necessary as the Yankees push through the grind of September.

Ben Rice providing much-needed power

At just 26 years old, Rice has quickly carved out a role that few expected this early in his career. The left-handed slugger is slashing .248/.332/.481 with 23 homers and 57 RBIs, good for a 126 wRC+. His offensive game has given the Yankees an injection of power in the middle of the order, something the team desperately needed after losing key bats in the offseason.

Defensively, Rice is still very much a work in progress. In 339 innings at first base, he’s posted -2 defensive runs saved but balanced it with one out above average. Those numbers suggest he’s not a liability, but he’s not yet a gold glover either. The Yankees are banking on reps and experience smoothing out the rough edges. For now, his bat more than makes up for any defensive shortcomings.

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Paul Goldschmidt’s veteran presence

While Rice represents the future, Goldschmidt remains a vital piece of the present. At 38 years old, the former MVP has played 137 games this season, overcoming nagging lower-body issues to stay productive. His overall slash line of .280/.331/.415 with 10 homers and 44 RBIs doesn’t scream dominance, but context matters.

Against left-handed pitching, Goldschmidt has been nothing short of elite. He’s hitting .357 with seven homers, 16 RBIs, and an eye-popping 1.037 OPS against southpaws. That level of production gives the Yankees a tactical weapon they can deploy in specific matchups, one that can shift the course of a series. On Thursday night against Baltimore’s Cade Povich, Goldschmidt once again showed his value, delivering two hits, two runs, and an RBI from the leadoff spot.

A smart platoon strategy

The Yankees’ decision to platoon Rice and Goldschmidt hasn’t just been about keeping both bats fresh—it’s been about maximizing value. Rice’s power plays well against right-handers, while Goldschmidt thrives against lefties. Together, they cover one of the trickiest offensive gaps in baseball.

It’s not unlike a well-tuned relay team, where each runner plays to their strength before handing off the baton. Goldschmidt, even at 38, is the reliable veteran who can handle lefties with precision. Rice is the young slugger providing the power surge against right-handers. The combination is giving the Yankees more balance than they had with one player locked into the role full-time.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Looking ahead

For the Yankees, the platoon not only protects Goldschmidt’s health but also accelerates Rice’s development. It’s a rare win-win scenario. As the postseason looms, having both options ready could prove critical in tight October matchups where one swing often decides the outcome.

Goldschmidt may not be the centerpiece he once was, but in this role, he’s thriving. Rice is showing he belongs, giving the Yankees confidence they have the position covered now and in the future. Together, they’ve turned what could have been a question mark into one of the team’s more reliable solutions.