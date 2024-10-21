The Yankees have a red-hot weapon against the Dodgers in the World Series

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Yankees‘ triumph over the Cleveland Guardians in the ALCS can be attributed to standout performances from a few key players. While Juan Soto’s Game 5 heroics stole the spotlight, another player undergoing a resurgence has played a crucial role in the team’s success. Giancarlo Stanton, who has endured three consecutive down seasons, is experiencing a renaissance, providing the Yankees with a level of production they haven’t seen from him in years.

Stanton’s Postseason Revival

The last time fans saw this version of Stanton was in 2021, when he played 139 games, hitting 35 home runs with a 138 wRC+. Since then, Stanton has struggled, failing to exceed a 116 wRC+. He managed to hit 27 home runs during this past regular season, but his slash line of .233/.298/.475, combined with his inability to play defense and inconsistent plate discipline, hurt his value. Many even speculated about the possibility of trading him or cutting ties altogether to free up a roster spot.

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

However, Stanton’s postseason performance has flipped the script entirely.

Stanton’s Dominant Playoff Performance

In nine postseason games, the 34-year-old Stanton is hitting .294/.385/.794 with an incredible .500 isolated power. He’s hit five home runs, driven in 11 RBIs, and boasts a 220 wRC+, making him 120% better than the average playoff hitter. If the Yankees go on to win the World Series, Stanton’s performance will be remembered as a pivotal factor in their success.

Stanton remains one of the league’s most talented power hitters, ranking in the 99th percentile for both average exit velocity and barrel percentage this season. He also had the fastest bat speed in baseball. However, his 4th percentile whiff rate and 6th percentile strikeout rate exposed his lack of plate discipline and vision throughout the regular season.

Yet, in the playoffs, Stanton has managed to dial in, significantly improving his discipline and making the most of every misplaced pitch. Despite striking out three times in Game 5, it only took one hanging slider from Tanner Bibee for Stanton to tie the game with a two-run homer.

The Key to Yankees’ Success

Stanton’s timely home runs have been a major factor in the Yankees’ ALCS success. His dominance at the plate has carried the team, and they will need him to continue delivering as they head into the World Series.

Looking Ahead to the World Series

The Dodgers’ pitching staff, particularly their starters, has shown vulnerabilities, allowing the Mets to score frequently in the NLCS. The Yankees, on the other hand, are in a better position with a more reliable pitching rotation and bullpen. The upcoming break will give the team time to rest and prepare for what promises to be a competitive World Series, where offensive firepower will likely determine the outcome. With Stanton locked in, the Yankees are well-positioned to make a strong push for the championship.