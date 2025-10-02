The Yankees have a new offensive star in town

The New York Yankees needed a spark in Game 2 of the Wild Card, and they got it from one of their youngest bats. Ben Rice stepped into the box for his first postseason plate appearance, and on the very first pitch he saw, he delivered a moment that will live in Yankee lore. The rookie crushed a two-run homer, giving New York an early lead and a surge of belief in a must-win game.

It wasn’t just a highlight—it was history. Very few players in MLB history have homered on the first playoff pitch of their careers, and Rice joined that exclusive list under the bright lights of October baseball. For a team desperate for offensive consistency, his fearless swing set the tone.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Rice makes Boone’s decision loom larger

The Yankees eventually pulled out a gritty 4-3 win, but Rice’s breakout performance has fueled a lingering question: why was he left on the bench in Game 1? Manager Aaron Boone opted for a righty-heavy lineup against Garrett Crochet, one of the league’s most dominant left-handed pitchers, and left Rice sidelined. The logic made sense on paper, but after Rice’s thunderous Game 2 impact, the move looks even more debatable.

Rice didn’t just flash power. His at-bats carried the confidence of a seasoned hitter, forcing the Red Sox to alter their approach. Boone now faces an easier decision moving forward—Rice has earned his spot in the lineup, regardless of matchups.

Austin Wells delivers the winning moment

While Rice made the headlines early, Austin Wells sealed the victory late. With the game knotted in the eighth, the young catcher ripped a single into right field. Jazz Chisholm, showing off his speed and instincts, scored all the way from first to put the Yankees ahead for good.

The combination of Rice and Wells—two homegrown bats stepping up on the biggest stage—underscored the importance of New York’s player development. On a night when veterans were quiet, the kids carried the weight.

Looking ahead to Boston’s rookie starter

The series now shifts to Game 3, where the Yankees will face rookie left-hander Connolly Early. The 23-year-old is untested in the postseason but has shown promise in limited action, posting a 2.33 ERA across 19.1 innings. His splits are particularly interesting: he has dominated left-handed hitters (.150 average against) while being more hittable against righties (.259).

That matchup could influence Boone’s construction once again. Paul Goldschmidt is expected to be in the lineup from the start, while Rice may see time at first base once Boston turns to its bullpen. Wells, fresh off his clutch hit, should remain behind the plate, but it’s possible Rice gets the green light there.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Patience will be the Yankees’ strategy

If there’s one clear game plan, it’s this: work the count and force Early out early. In his first four career starts, he has never gone beyond 5.1 innings. The Red Sox burned through much of their bullpen in Game 2, meaning any early exit could tilt the advantage back toward New York.

For the Yankees, this is the formula—lean on the youth, grind out at-bats, and wait for the cracks to show. Rice already proved he can swing the momentum with one pitch, and now he’ll likely get another chance to do it again under the playoff spotlight.