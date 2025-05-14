The Yankees have a new leadoff hitter and he’s proving unstoppable

Sometimes it only takes one small adjustment to unlock something massive.

For the New York Yankees, that spark didn’t come from a top prospect or superstar—it came from a depth outfielder who’s now turned into one of their most irreplaceable bats.

And in a season where every at-bat counts, Trent Grisham has become the unexpected engine behind a dangerous lineup.

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

A simple change sparks a breakout

Grisham’s 2025 rise wasn’t scripted. The 28-year-old entered the year with modest expectations, mostly viewed as a left-handed depth option.

Then, he made one key mechanical change—opening up his stance.

That adjustment, as minor as it may sound, has completely transformed his approach and timing at the plate.

Now, Grisham ranks in the 94th percentile in barrel rate and 98th percentile in chase rate, combining elite plate discipline with punishing power.

In other words, he’s not just swinging better—he’s seeing the ball better and hitting it harder than ever before.

The numbers speak for themselves

Across 109 at-bats this season, Grisham is slashing .294/.374/.651 with a 1.025 OPS and 12 home runs.

Only one Yankee has hit more—and he happens to be one of the most feared hitters in baseball.

Even when slotted into the leadoff role, Grisham is slugging .596 and getting on base at a strong clip.

Pitchers are giving him more strikes to avoid putting runners on for Aaron Judge, and Grisham is making them pay for it.

It’s the type of output you don’t bench. And Aaron Boone knows it.

More than a stopgap for the Yankees—it’s a solution

Grisham’s emergence is doing more than just boosting box scores—it’s giving Boone flexibility across the lineup.

When Grisham starts in center, it allows Judge to move to designated hitter and Bellinger to right, giving him rest without removing his bat.

It also means players like Paul Goldschmidt can take routine off days, knowing there’s still thunder at the top of the order.

The Yankees didn’t plan for Grisham to be a fixture, but he’s earned every plate appearance and then some.

Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

A contract year that could change everything

There’s extra motivation at play here, too. Grisham is in a contract year and clearly knows what’s at stake.

He’s not just producing—he’s building value, forcing the Yankees and the rest of the league to take notice.

The transformation from platoon option to cornerstone bat has been swift, and if he continues at this pace, he could play his way into a major payday.

For now, the Yankees are just happy to ride the wave.

Even in losses, he’s a bright spot

Tuesday night’s 2-1 loss to the Seattle Mariners was a frustrating one, but Grisham kept his foot on the gas with two more hits.

That’s become the norm—no matter the outcome, he’s showing up.

Against right-handed pitching, he’s been close to untouchable. And as long as that continues, there’s no reason to take him out of the lineup.

Boone has a hot hand, and he’s learned not to second-guess it.

Popular Reading

Yankees’ utilityman in good spirits after ugly injury, will be evaluated to see if surgery is needed

