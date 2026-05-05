The New York Yankees are thinking about George Lombard Jr.’s future in a way that goes beyond just getting him more at-bats. According to Aaron Boone, via Brendan Kuty of The Athletic, the plan in Triple-A is to move Lombard around the infield, giving him work at third base, second base, and potentially shortstop alongside Anthony Volpe. Boone didn’t rule out Volpe getting work at other positions either, and said “conversations” about the infield structure could be happening in the coming days.

That is not just a development note. That is the Yankees quietly positioning a 20-year-old to compete for multiple infield spots at the highest level of the minor leagues, and doing it in a way that gives them maximum flexibility when the big league roster needs a move.

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Where Lombard Stands Right Now

His numbers at every level this season tell the story of a prospect who has been ahead of the development curve from day one. In 20 Double-A games, Lombard was hitting .312/.400/.571 with four homers, 10 RBIs, a 21.1% strikeout rate, a 13.3% walk rate, and a 153 wRC+. The Yankees promoted him earlier than expected because the production made it impossible to justify keeping him in a league he had already outpaced.

Five games into Triple-A, he’s at .235/.381/.235 with a 14.3% walk rate and a sample that is way too small to read anything meaningful into. The average is low and the slugging is low, but the walk rate is holding exactly where it was in Double-A, which is the most stable skill in a young hitter’s profile and the one worth tracking over five games. Everything else will follow when the sample grows.

His defense across multiple positions is already described internally as Gold Glove caliber on day one. The range, the arm, and the instincts are all there regardless of which base he’s standing near. That versatility is exactly why the Yankees are deploying him this way rather than parking him at one spot and limiting his development ceiling.

The McMahon Situation Creates an Opening

Ryan McMahon is hitting .202/.287/.298 with a 68 wRC+ and a 30.9% strikeout rate. His numbers have ticked slightly in the right direction over the past week, but slightly in the right direction from where he was in April is still not close to good enough for a team with championship ambitions. He has two years and $32 million remaining on his contract, and the Yankees aren’t in a rush to pull the plug, but they’re also not going to ignore what’s staring them in the face if Lombard keeps developing.

If McMahon doesn’t start producing meaningful offense by July, the conversation about giving Lombard time at third base at the major league level becomes very real very fast. The Yankees built this flexibility into the development plan intentionally. Moving him around the infield in Triple-A now gives Boone the option to plug him in anywhere when the time comes rather than being limited to one position.

Lombard is 20 years old. The fact that this conversation is even happening says everything about how quickly he’s forcing the issue. The Yankees aren’t rushing him, but they’re also making sure he’s ready for every scenario. That’s smart roster management and a genuine signal about who they believe the future belongs to.