If the Yankees want a top-of-the-rotation deadline move, Michael Wacha will not be it. He is not Tarik Skubal, he is not Logan Webb, and Kansas City is not giving away a steady veteran starter for scraps.

The more realistic deadline fit might look closer to Wacha. The rotation has been hit by Max Fried’s recovery, Carlos Rodon’s elbow inflammation and Carlos Lagrange’s shoulder issue, and the club has lost eight of nine after another ugly deadline wish list day.

At 35, Michael Wacha entered the weekend with a 3.45 ERA and 1.16 WHIP. He got tagged by Philadelphia on Friday, but the larger case is innings, experience and something close to dependability.

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Yankees need innings before star hunting

No one should read this as Wacha being close to pinstripes. It is a practical type of target while the rotation is thin and the bullpen is covering too much ground.

The Yankees need a starter who can take the ball every fifth day, work into the middle innings and keep the bullpen from getting overused. Wacha fits that lane better than some bigger-name targets who would cost a much larger prospect package.

There is a ceiling problem. Wacha is not an ace, and his margin for error can shrink when the homer ball shows up. That does not make him useless. It makes him a rotation stabilizer.

The Yankees deadline board gets more practical

The front office has to be more practical than the fan base. Fried and Rodon getting healthier would change the board, but the Yankees cannot build deadline week around clean medical reports.

I would still call on the top names. You have to. The Yankees also need to know the price on the second tier, because Wacha is the kind of starter who can help a tired pitching staff without requiring a blockbuster.