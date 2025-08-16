The Yankees could lose Cody Bellinger to cross-towns rivals in free agency

The New York Yankees could be staring down the loss of two outfielders when the offseason arrives.

Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham are both set to potentially hit free agency, creating uncertainty in the outfield picture.

Bellinger’s contract situation and production

Bellinger holds a player option for 2026 but is in the middle of a strong 2025 campaign.

Through 113 games, he’s hitting .267/.322/.485 with 22 home runs, 69 RBIs, and a 120 wRC+.

He’s also been exceptional defensively, saving six runs and recording six outs above average across multiple outfield positions.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Why Bellinger’s market will be strong

Given his production and versatility, Bellinger is likely to decline his option and pursue a longer-term deal.

His ability to play every outfield spot and first base makes him a valuable asset in the open market.

When a player blends Gold Glove defense with 20-plus home run power, teams tend to open their wallets.

Mets looming as a top contender

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the New York Mets have interest in Bellinger’s services.

They will have payroll flexibility with Starling Marte’s $19 million contract coming off the books this winter.

With Steve Cohen’s financial resources, they can easily outbid most competitors if they see Bellinger as a perfect fit.

Yankees’ options moving forward

If the Yankees can’t land a superstar like Kyle Tucker, re-signing Bellinger becomes a natural fallback option.

Bringing him back would preserve outfield stability and allow the front office to focus on upgrades elsewhere.

Alternatively, they could pass on Tucker entirely, retain Bellinger, and use their budget to add depth and pitching.

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Why free agency is in Bellinger’s favor

From Bellinger’s perspective, testing free agency is the most logical way to maximize long-term earnings.

He’s healthy, productive, and showing defensive versatility, which is the perfect formula for a lucrative winter payday.

The Mets, with their open checkbook and positional need, could be waiting at the front of the line.