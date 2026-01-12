The Chicago Cubs just dropped a nuclear bomb on the offseason market by signing Alex Bregman to a massive five-year, $175 million deal, and while the windy city is celebrating, Yankees‘ GM Brian Cashman needs to be picking up the phone.

This move wasn’t just a power play by Chicago; it was a signal that their infield is officially overcrowded, creating a unique opportunity for the New York Yankees to solve a problem they are terrified to admit they have.

According to a recent report from ESPN, the ripple effect of the Bregman signing is that Chicago “probably will consider trading” star infielder Nico Hoerner to clear space, and frankly, he is the exact antidote to the volatility that has plagued the Yankees’ infield.

“Chicago probably will consider trading either Gold Glove-winning second baseman Nico Hoerner or third baseman Matt Shaw to make room for Bregman. Hoerner is a free agent after this season, but Shaw probably would bring a larger return package because of his six years of club control. The Cubs also could keep both, in addition to Bregman.”

This isn’t just a rumor; it is a lifeline. Hoerner is entering the final year of his contract, making him a prime trade candidate for a team looking to retool rather than rebuild. For the Yankees, acquiring him wouldn’t just be a depth move—it would be an admission that the current plan at shortstop isn’t working fast enough for a team in a championship window.

Credit: Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Anthony Volpe Reality Check

We all love the kid from New Jersey, but we have to be honest about what we watched last season. Anthony Volpe is a grinder with a great work ethic, but his 2025 campaign was objectively a disaster on both sides of the ball. We saw a player who was statistically one of the worst defensive shortstops in the league (partially due to injury), compounding his struggles with yet another year of below-average offensive production.

The Yankees have been patient, hoping the tools would catch up to the hype, but patience is a luxury you don’t have when the World Series window is wide open.

Enter Nico Hoerner. He is the antithesis of the “three true outcomes” style that often frustrates Yankee fans. Hoerner is a contact machine, a guy who puts the ball in play and utilizes elite speed to pressure defenses. He is a Gold Glove-caliber middle infielder who devours ground balls, which is exactly what a rotation built on sinkers and grounders desperately needs. Placing him alongside Ryan McMahon would instantly turn the Yankees’ infield defense from a volatile unit into a fortress.

The algorithm hides the best New York Yankees news; make sure you pin Empire Sports Media on Google News so you don’t miss a beat.

A Perfect Fit for the Bronx Zoo

Hoerner’s statistical profile screams “Yankee fit” in a way few other available players do. He consistently posts low strikeout rates and high contact percentages, providing a necessary balance to a lineup heavy on swing-and-miss sluggers. In a lineup that features behemoths like Aaron Judge, you need a guy who can simply move the line, steal a bag, and score from first on a double. Hoerner does that in his sleep.

Logistically, the trade makes too much sense to ignore. The Cubs get to clear a spot for their shiny new $175 million toy and potentially recoup some prospect capital, while the Yankees get a proven veteran on an expiring deal to stabilize the most important position on the field. It might hurt to move Volpe after years of hype, but winning championships requires ruthlessness, not sentimentality.

If Hoerner is available, Cashman has to make the move, because waiting for potential to develop is a great way to watch someone else lift the trophy.