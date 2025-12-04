125 wRC+ versus 136 wRC+.

That is the mathematical difference between a very good player and an elite one, and it is the exact margin the New York Yankees must weigh as they decide the future of their outfield. While the Bronx faithful have grown comfortable with Cody Bellinger roaming right field, a new narrative is taking hold that suggests loyalty might be the enemy of progress.

According to Greg Amsinger of MLB Network, the Yankees aren’t just a suitor for free agent superstar Kyle Tucker; they are the “best fit” in the entire league. It is a bold declaration that challenges the front office to look past a solid reunion and aim for a ceiling that could define the next half-decade of Yankees baseball.

MLB Network’s Greg Amsinger thinks the Yankees are the best fit for free agent outfielder Kyle Tucker?



Here’s a potential 2026 lineup with the addition of Tucker?



Via @MLBNetwork pic.twitter.com/22LB01MuAd — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) December 3, 2025

Kyle Tucker Offers a Ceiling Cody Bellinger Cannot Match

The argument for Tucker isn’t about disrespecting what Bellinger did in pinstripes; it’s about acknowledging the cold, hard reality of age and upside. Tucker is entering his prime with a swing that seems scientifically engineered for the short porch in right field. Even in what was considered a “down” season in 2025, Tucker was an offensive force.

He posted a 136 wRC+, meaning he was 36% better than the league-average hitter. He slashed .266/.377/.464 while launching 22 home runs and swiping 25 bases. Those underlying metrics suggest a player who is just scratching the surface of his power potential in a park like Yankee Stadium. Amsinger’s assessment rings true because Tucker provides the one thing the Yankees are addicted to: elite left-handed power with plate discipline. He walked at a high clip and offered a diversified offensive profile that doesn’t just rely on the long ball.

The Cody Bellinger Dilemma: Comfort vs. Cost

On the other side of the ledger, you have the incumbent. Bellinger is undeniably an attractive extension candidate because he proved he can handle the bright lights. In 2025, he played 152 games for the Bombers, hitting .272 with 29 home runs and 98 RBIs.

Credit: Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

Those are winning numbers. He posted a 125 wRC+ and played Gold Glove-caliber defense. The fit is seamless. But the Yankees have to ask themselves if paying premium dollars for a player on the wrong side of 30 is the smartest allocation of resources when a younger, more dynamic option like Tucker is sitting there.

Bellinger’s market is hot, and keeping him will require a massive financial commitment. If you are going to spend $150+ million, do you spend it on the guy who just gave you a career renaissance, or pay up for the guy who could be an MVP candidate for the next six years?

Hal Steinbrenner Must Choose Aggression Over Safety

This offseason is a litmus test for the organization’s philosophy. Extending Bellinger is the safe play; it keeps the floor high and maintains a proven commodity. Pivoting to Tucker is the aggressive play. It signals that the Yankees aren’t satisfied with “very good” and are chasing “unstoppable.”

Amsinger sees the fit because the Yankees have a vacancy that Tucker fills perfectly. The lineup needs another terrifying lefty bat to pair with Aaron Judge. Bellinger was great, but Tucker changes the geometry of the field. The Yankees have the money, the need, and the “best fit” label slapped on them by the experts. The only question is whether they have the nerve to let a 29-homer hitter walk out the door to chase something even greater.