The Yankees have officially reached their limit in the Cody Bellinger sweepstakes. After weeks of negotiation posturing and staring down agent Scott Boras, the Yankees are reportedly unwilling to budge from their current valuation of the star outfielder.

According to Bob Klapisch of NJ.com, the Yankees are standing firm on a five-year, $160 million offer that includes two opt-outs, and they have no intention of chasing the price tag if it goes any higher.

This “take it or leave it” stance signals that General Manager Brian Cashman is prioritizing financial discipline over emotion, even for a player who was instrumental to the team’s success in 2025. While the Yankees acknowledge Bellinger’s contributions, they seemingly view his request for a seven-year commitment as a bridge too far for a player with his specific history of volatility.

The Fear of Regression is Real

The Yankees’ hesitation stems from a legitimate fear of paying for past performance that might not be replicable. Bellinger is coming off one of his best seasons in years, hitting 29 home runs and driving in 98 runs while playing Gold Glove-caliber defense. However, the front office is acutely aware of the “limitations” that plague his profile.

Between his well-documented injury history and the drastic offensive valleys he experienced with the Dodgers and Cubs, the Yankees are terrified of being stuck on the wrong end of regression with a $30+ million annual salary on the books until the 2030s.

Sep 7, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger (35) hits the ball during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-Imagn Images

The inclusion of two opt-outs in their offer is a strategic compromise; it gives Bellinger the chance to re-enter the market if he continues to dominate, while capping the Yankees’ guaranteed risk at five years.

No Bidding Wars Allowed

The biggest variable remaining is the New York Mets. With Steve Cohen’s checkbook wide open after missing out on Kyle Tucker, there is a distinct possibility the Mets could swoop in with a “blow-away” offer to steal Bellinger. In years past, the Yankees might have panicked and matched the price. Not this time.

Klapisch’s reporting makes it clear that the Yankees are prepared to lose him rather than overpay.

“Yankees have made an internal decision not to engage in a bidding war for Cody Bellinger if Mets or anyone else swoops in with a blow-away offer. Yankees believe they’ve made a fair proposal – five years, $160 million, two opt-outs. They’re prepared to let Bellinger walk.”

A High-Stakes Gamble

It is a dangerous game of poker. While the market for a seven-year deal seems thin, Bellinger remains the best option available to fill the Yankees’ needs in the outfield and at first base.

The alternatives on the free-agent market don’t exactly scream “upgrade,” meaning if Bellinger walks, the Yankees will be forced to pivot to unproven prospects or lesser stopgaps. Bellinger’s best option might ultimately be swallowing his pride and accepting the Yankees’ “fair” offer, but until the ink is dry, Cashman is seemingly content to let the clock tick.