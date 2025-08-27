The Yankees are getting an MVP-caliber season from 35-year-old slugger

The New York Yankees have been wildly inconsistent in 2025, but Giancarlo Stanton is reminding everyone why he’s still must-watch baseball.

At 35 years old, Stanton has gone from overlooked slugger to centerpiece once again, delivering when the Yankees need him most.

Stanton’s numbers are beyond impressive

After battling injuries early, Stanton has only appeared in 51 games—but his production has been staggering.

He’s hitting .313/.388/.663 with 17 homers and 46 RBIs, pacing out like a player ten years younger.

That line translates to a career-high 187 wRC+, making him 87% better than the average MLB hitter this season.

While strikeouts remain a factor with his 30.6% rate, his 10.4% walk rate has balanced the damage nicely.

Most importantly, he’s stayed disciplined, cutting down on chases outside the zone and waiting for pitches he can crush.

Delivering in the biggest spots

If you’re wondering how dangerous Stanton has been with runners in scoring position, the numbers speak for themselves.

He’s hitting .347/.484/.755 in those situations, good for a blistering 1.239 OPS that keeps games from slipping away.

Every time he steps into the box with traffic on base, there’s a real chance the scoreboard changes instantly.

It’s like having a closer in reverse—Stanton slams the door offensively when the Yankees desperately need momentum.

Handling the outfield role under pressure

With Aaron Judge sidelined by an elbow injury, Stanton has been asked to shoulder more responsibility defensively.

He’s taken on increased outfield work despite the inherent injury risk, proving his commitment to keeping the Yankees afloat.

It isn’t vintage Gold Glove defense, but his ability to simply stay on the field has been a huge asset.

For a player often labeled fragile, Stanton has quietly been a stabilizer, putting his body on the line for wins.

Why his resurgence matters even more

Without Stanton’s surge, the Yankees’ offense would look paper-thin and overly reliant on inconsistent supporting bats.

Instead, he’s rewriting his own narrative, turning what could have been another lost season into a true renaissance.

This version of Stanton feels like the slugger from his MVP years in Miami—except now, he’s doing it in the Bronx.

That matters, because the Yankees are chasing October glory and they simply can’t afford a hollowed-out middle of the order.

What comes next for Stanton and the Yankees

Stanton is under contract until 2028, with a $10 million buyout option at the end of that deal.

For now, the Yankees will happily keep riding his hot bat, especially while Judge remains locked into the DH role.

If Stanton keeps producing at this pace, his contract suddenly looks more like a bargain than a burden.

At 35, his resurgence feels almost improbable, but sometimes the best stories in baseball come when you least expect them.