The Yankees are entering 2026 with a massive question mark behind the plate, and it has nothing to do with injury. With the implementation of the automated ball-strike system (ABS) moving forward, the criteria for what makes a valuable catcher has shifted overnight.

For Austin Wells, this rule change is a direct threat to his primary asset. The Yankees are betting big that the 26-year-old can fundamentally transform his offensive profile, because if he can’t, his elite glove might no longer be enough to keep him in the lineup.

The “Framing” Superpower Is Gone

In 2025, Wells was a defensive wizard. He ranked in the 96th percentile for Framing, saving the Yankees roughly 12 runs simply by stealing strikes on the edges of the zone. His 95th percentile Fielding Run Value was driven almost entirely by this skill.

However, with the robot umps taking over, framing is now an obsolete skill. The “art” of catching is gone, replaced by the cold hard reality of blocking and throwing—areas where Wells is merely pedestrian. He ranked in the 45th percentile for Blocks Above Average and the 39th percentile for Pop Time last season. Without the ability to manipulate the strike zone, Wells is statistically just an average defender, placing immense pressure on his bat to justify his starting role.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Bat Must Wake Up

If Wells is going to remain the starter, he has to hit. The problem is, his 2025 offensive campaign was alarming. Over 448 plate appearances, he slashed a meager .219/.275/.436, posting a 94 wRC+ that pegged him as 6% below the league-average hitter.

While he did manage to launch 21 home runs and drive in 71 RBIs, his approach was all-or-nothing. The underlying metrics suggest he was fortunate to hit even .219; he ranked in the 4th percentile for Expected Batting Average (xBA) at just .214 and the 14th percentile for Expected Weighted On-Base Average (xwOBA). His plate discipline regressed significantly, as he sat in the 17th percentile for Strikeout Rate (26.3%) and the 30th percentile for Walk Rate (6.7%).

A Flashback to Rookie Promise

The Yankees know the talent is there because they saw it in his rookie season. In 2024, Wells was a much more balanced hitter, slashing .229/.322/.395 with a 107 wRC+, making him an above-average offensive contributor. That version of Wells—the one who got on base at a .322 clip—is the player the Yankees desperately need in 2026.

With Ben Rice permanently transitioning to first base to take over full-time duties, the Yankees don’t have a clear “Plan B” at catcher. There is no big-time backup waiting in the wings. They are committed to Wells, but with his defensive superpower legislated out of the game, his tenure in the Bronx now rests entirely on his ability to survive in the batter’s box. The days of being a “defense-first” catcher are over; in the era of the robo-ump, you hit or you sit.