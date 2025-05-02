The Yankees are being forced to deploy lackluster utility man

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

There’s always a risk in standing still while others get better. For the New York Yankees, that risk came at third base this offseason — and it’s catching up fast.

The plan, whether by choice or constraint, was to roll with Oswaldo Cabrera as the starter. Ideally, he’s a utility weapon — not a permanent fixture.

But financial limits kept the Yankees from making a splashy addition, hovering just under the highest luxury tax tier.

That meant no everyday upgrade, no external fix, and now, a glaring weakness where there should’ve been stability.

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oswaldo Cabrera’s role has shifted beyond what’s ideal

Cabrera is capable of handling third, but asking him to lock it down daily changes what makes him valuable.

He’s best when floating around — spelling injured players, adding energy, and providing lineup flexibility on the fly.

Instead, he’s been asked to start nearly every day, and while serviceable, it’s clear this wasn’t the plan A.

The bigger issue is the depth behind him, which has already proven to be thin and underwhelming.

Pablo Reyes isn’t moving the needle — or even holding steady

To patch the infield even further, the Yankees have turned to 31-year-old Pablo Reyes — a decision driven by necessity.

Reyes has played 11 games this season, hitting .188/.278/.188 with one RBI and a 41 wRC+ through limited action.

He’s also sporting a -0.2 WAR and a 27.8% strikeout rate — brutal production from a team trying to compete.

There’s no power, little contact, and no real defensive advantage that justifies his spot on the roster long term.

When DJ LeMahieu returns, Reyes is the most obvious candidate to be removed unless something drastic changes quickly.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Oswald Peraza is hanging on by default — but still offers upside

While Peraza hasn’t impressed, he’s clearly a better option than Reyes at this point, even if marginally so.

He’s only 24 years old and still has room to grow, unlike Reyes, who’s likely already shown his ceiling.

By wRC+, Peraza has been roughly 30% better than Reyes offensively, even if neither is lighting it up.

It’s enough to give the younger player a longer leash, especially with LeMahieu inching closer to a return.

LeMahieu’s recovery could provide relief — or raise new concerns

DJ LeMahieu had to pause his rehab stint earlier this week to receive a cortisone shot for a flaring hip injury.

That raised fresh doubts about his durability, especially after missing significant time over the past two seasons.

Fortunately, he responded well and expects to play again Friday during his next rehab game for Double-A Somerset.

If he continues progressing, he could be back with the Yankees soon — giving them a veteran presence at third.

But even if healthy, the days of LeMahieu being a consistent force are behind him, and the Yankees know it.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The question they didn’t answer is still hanging over them

The Yankees had a chance to solve their third base issues months ago — and opted instead to hope things would work.

So far, it hasn’t.

Cabrera is being stretched too thin, Reyes is a non-factor, and Peraza remains unproven despite flashes of promise.

Unless LeMahieu can turn back the clock, the Yankees may need to revisit the third base market this summer.

Because if they’re serious about contending, this spot can’t be held together with duct tape much longer.

