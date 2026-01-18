The Yankees enter the 2026 season with an infield that feels like a tale of two cities. On the right side, they boast one of the most exciting young first basemen in the game in Ben Rice, who has seized the full-time role, paired with the electric Jazz Chisholm Jr. at second base. But shift your gaze to the left side of the diamond, and the picture gets significantly murkier.

With Anthony Volpe struggling through three consecutive below-average offensive seasons, the Yankees are heavily dependent on veteran third baseman Ryan McMahon to undergo a late-career renaissance. The organization is banking on the belief that a change in scenery—specifically, the cozy dimensions of Yankee Stadium—can unlock a level of production that has eluded him for years.

A Statcast Darling With Major Flaws

McMahon’s 2025 campaign was a frustrating paradox. On the surface, his slash line of .214/.312/.381 was dismal, suggesting a hitter completely lost at the plate. However, a look under the hood reveals why the Yankees are tantalized by his potential. McMahon hits the baseball harder than almost anyone in the league. Last season, he ranked in the 95th percentile for Average Exit Velocity (93.3 mph) and the 89th percentile for Hard-Hit % (50.5%). When he connects, he does damage.

The problem, unfortunately, is how often he fails to connect at all. McMahon’s plate discipline issues are severe; he ranked in the 2nd percentile for Whiff % (35.2%) and the 2nd percentile for Strikeout Rate (32.3%). He essentially swings a sledgehammer blindfolded—crushing the ball when he hits it, but missing it far too often to be consistent.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The “Short Porch” Blueprint

The Yankees’ coaching staff has a clear directive for McMahon in 2026: pull the ball.

Last season, McMahon pulled the ball at a 42.1% clip, a number the Yankees are desperate to increase. With the short right-field porch in the Bronx beckoning, a fly ball that is an out in Coors Field or Dodger Stadium often becomes a home run in New York. If McMahon can tweak his approach to catch the ball slightly further out in front and tap into that elite exit velocity, he could see a massive spike in home runs simply by letting the stadium do the work.

Elite Defense Provides a Safety Net

While the offensive adjustments are the priority, McMahon’s value floor remains incredibly high due to his glove. He is an elite defender at the hot corner, ranking in the 92nd percentile for Range (Outs Above Average) with 6 OAA last season. His 86th percentile Fielding Run Value ensures that even if the bat starts slow, he will save runs for the pitching staff.

The Yankees don’t need McMahon to win a batting title. They need him to cut down on the whiffs just enough to let his natural power play into the right-field seats. If he can do that, the volatility of the left side of the infield stabilizes; if not, the pressure on Rice and Chisholm to carry the infield offense will only grow heavier.