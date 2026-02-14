The Yankees certainly don’t seem optimistic about Jasson Dominguez stealing a starting job in 2026, especially after losing out to Trent Grisham and with left-handed masher Spencer Jones preparing to make the transition to the majors. General manager Brian Cashman didn’t sound overly optimistic that Dominguez would start this season in the majors, instead projecting him for Triple-A where he needs everyday at-bats to make developmental strides.

The Grisham Problem Blocks Dominguez’s Path

“[Trent Grisham] came out nowhere last year and really had an All-Star season and took control of one of those everyday spots with [Aaron] Judge and [Cody Bellinger], which reduced Jasson to a role player,” Cashman said. That’s the brutal reality for a 23-year-old prospect who hit .257/.331/.388 across 429 plate appearances in 2025. Dominguez’s 80th percentile baserunning run value and 84th percentile sprint speed (28.7 mph) prove he’s one of the Yankees’ elite athletes, but speed alone doesn’t win starting jobs when the bat is inconsistent.

Credit: Mark Smith-Imagn Images

The advanced metrics tell the story Cashman won’t say publicly. Dominguez’s .237 xBA and .370 xSLG rank in the 24th and 21st percentiles respectively, meaning his actual production (.257 AVG, .388 SLG) slightly outperformed his underlying contact quality. His 49.6% hard-hit rate (85th percentile) shows the raw power is there, but a 4th percentile LA sweet-spot percentage (28.9%) means he’s not barreling the ball consistently enough. When you’re struggling to elevate and you’re stuck behind Judge, Grisham, and Bellinger, the math doesn’t work.

Spencer Jones Offers What Dominguez Doesn’t

Jones offers solid defense, good baserunning, and a left-handed bat crafted for Yankee Stadium immediately, even as a rookie. That’s the profile the Yankees need more than Dominguez’s speed-first game. Cashman acknowledged Dominguez’s value as a bench piece: “There were still lanes for him to contribute with us coming off the bench, pinch-run, etc. when we were in the midst of a pennant race.” But pinch-running in September isn’t development for a 23-year-old former top prospect.

“Dominguez is an extremely talented player — both offensively, defensively — and he’s one of our best runners,” Cashman continued. “Having him as a choice for a manager to use, coming off the bench at times definitely improves our chances of success because of his pure athleticism.” The problem? Dominguez essentially can’t play defense and can only hit from the left side of the plate.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Triple-A Is the Right Call

“I would conceive that it’s in our best interest to get him everyday reps,” Cashman said. “We’ll be able to do that with all of these guys down here as they go through their ramp-ups, then we’ll see have to wait and see how the spring shakes out and who’s standing when we have our meetings closer to the end of camp.”

The Yankees are betting that daily at-bats in Triple-A will help Dominguez refine his swing decisions and improve that abysmal 4th percentile sweet-spot rate. His 92nd percentile arm strength and elite speed give him defensive versatility, but the bat needs to catch up. A .248 career average with 16 homers across three seasons isn’t cutting it, especially when Jones is knocking on the door with a more polished offensive profile.

This is a blow to Dominguez’s 2026 hopes, but it’s the right developmental move. If he can post a .280/.350/.450 line in Triple-A and prove he can consistently elevate the ball, the Yankees will have a spot for him by mid-season. Until then, Spencer Jones gets the first crack at proving he belongs.