Cody Bellinger still gives the Yankees a lot of things they need on paper, which is why this recent stretch is getting annoying fast. A $162.5 million investment is supposed to buy stability, not another reason to stare at the lineup and wonder where the damage went.

The season line is not a disaster. Cody Bellinger is sitting around a 115 wRC+ with 11 homers and 2.4 WAR, which is useful production for a player who can bounce around the outfield and first base. Most teams would take that profile.

The problem is the timing. Bellinger has gone ice cold, hitting .114 over a 70-at-bat stretch while the Yankees lineup keeps searching for a normal night. When the rest of the offense is already wheezing, a player who is supposed to be one of the stabilizers cannot disappear for this long.

I still think the Yankees can live with streakiness from Bellinger because the defensive value and left-handed bat matter. But the comfort level has changed. He looked like a clean plug-and-play answer earlier in the year. Now the Yankees have to ask whether they need another real bat before the deadline, not a cute bench piece, not a maybe.

Yankees cannot treat this like a small slump

The Yankees’ larger offensive skid makes every individual cold stretch louder. Paul Goldschmidt is stuck in his own spiral, Austin Wells has carried a weird run-producing profile, and the lineup has leaned too much on scattered sparks.

That puts Bellinger in a tougher spot. If he were struggling inside a healthy lineup, the Yankees could wait it out and move on. Inside this version of the offense, every empty game feels like another push toward a trade.

New York Yankees first baseman Paul Goldschmidt celebrates in the dugout. Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect

The scary part is that Bellinger is not chasing a roster spot. He is not a fringe player fighting to stay relevant. He is supposed to be one of the answers.

The deadline read gets less comfortable

The Yankees do not need to panic and replace Bellinger. That would be a lazy read.

They do need to admit the lineup might need one more real offensive piece if this continues. Bellinger can still be part of the fix, but the current version cannot be the whole sell. A team chasing October cannot keep saying the bats will wake up while the losses stack.

If Bellinger snaps out of it, the Yankees get their flexible middle-order piece back. If he does not, the front office has to act like this slump is giving them information, because it is.