The New York Yankees won 4-1 on Wednesday behind eight scoreless innings from Max Fried, who lowered his ERA to 2.40 with nine strikeouts on 100 pitches. That’s the kind of start that should be the lead, and on most nights it would be. But the moment that actually put the game away came in the first inning, when Amed Rosario stepped to the plate against a left-handed starter and sent a three-run homer over the Green Monster, driving in Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton. Ballgame, essentially.

Rosario signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal to come back to New York this offseason. The Yankees knew exactly what they were getting: a right-handed bat who hits left-handed pitching at a consistently solid clip, plays multiple positions at a passable level, and doesn’t cost anything in a market where teams are handing out nine-figure contracts to outfielders. At that price, you need him to do one or two specific things well. He keeps doing them in the biggest moments.

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What Makes Him Work

His career splits against left-handed pitching tell the story. For his career he’s hitting .298/.336/.464 against southpaws, an .800 OPS that holds up across a large enough sample to be considered a genuine skill rather than variance. Last season in 63 games and 191 at-bats split between Washington and New York, he hit .276/.309/.436 across the full sample, and his numbers against lefties specifically were where the Yankees wanted them. He’s not a guy you run out there every day. He’s a guy you run out there when the matchup calls for it, and he delivers.

The clutch factor has been the part that goes underreported. He’s hit multiple home runs in big moments this season, including Tuesday’s two-homer game against Oakland that essentially won that game by himself. Wednesday’s three-run shot in the first inning against Boston set the tone for a game Fried then protected all the way through the eighth. That sequence doesn’t happen without Rosario doing his job.

The Versatility Makes Him More Valuable

He’s played third base, second base, right field, shortstop, and first base across his career with the Yankees. None of those are Gold Glove performances, and he’s below average defensively at most of them. But “below average and playable” is exactly the ask for a utility man on a contending roster. You’re not looking for a defensive wizard off the bench. You’re looking for someone who can fill a spot without actively hurting you in the field while providing genuine offensive value in the right matchups.

At $2.5 million, the Yankees are getting that and more. Brian Cashman has had some questionable moves this season, but bringing Rosario back was not one of them. You can find plenty of veterans at that price point who don’t perform. Finding one who hits lefties with authority, plays multiple positions, and has delivered multiple clutch home runs before May is a genuine win for the front office.

Fried gets the headlines from Wednesday. He deserves them. But Rosario set the tone from pitch one, and on a team that has needed its supporting cast to step up during a difficult early stretch, he’s been one of the most reliable pieces they have.