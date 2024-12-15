Should Yankees take a $200 million gamble on aging infielder?

Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees face a pivotal decision regarding Alex Bregman, one of the top free-agent infielders on the market. While his production is undeniable, the price tag and potential long-term impact of signing him raise questions about whether the investment is worth the risk. A seven-year, $200 million deal would bring immediate benefits but could create challenges down the road.

The Case for Signing Bregman

Alex Bregman is a proven player who brings consistency and leadership to the table. At 30 years old, he remains one of the most reliable offensive and defensive infielders in the league. Last season, Bregman played 145 games and slashed .260/.315/.453 with 26 home runs, 75 RBIs, and a 118 wRC+. His 4.1 WAR highlights his overall value, combining offensive production and stellar defense.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Defensively, Bregman is among the best in the game at third base. Over 1,234.2 innings in 2024, he posted a .972 fielding percentage with six defensive runs saved and six outs above average. His glove would provide stability to the Yankees’ infield, and his presence would allow Jazz Chisholm to return to second base, his preferred position.

Bregman’s experience and playoff pedigree are invaluable to a Yankees team that is built to win now. With Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole still performing at elite levels, adding a player like Bregman could significantly improve their chances of contending for a championship in the near term.

The Downside of a Long-Term Deal

While Bregman’s production is impressive, the length and size of his expected contract raise legitimate concerns. A seven-year, $200 million deal would average $28.5 million per season and take Bregman through his age-37 season. History shows that long-term contracts for players entering their 30s often result in diminished returns in the later years.

His arm strength has also deteriorated, sitting in the 26th percentile. There’s a real possibility the Yankees could slot him in at second base, and keep Jazz Chisholm at third due to those concerns.

Bregman’s 2024 numbers, while solid, also reveal some potential red flags. His on-base percentage (.315) was the lowest it has been in his career since his rookie season, and his strikeout rate ticked up slightly. While these declines aren’t alarming yet, they could signal the start of a downward trend as he ages.

Committing such a large sum to Bregman could limit the Yankees’ financial flexibility in the future. With other key players like Judge and Cole already on massive contracts, signing Bregman would add another substantial long-term commitment, potentially hindering the team’s ability to address future needs.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Balancing Present and Future Needs

The Yankees are at a crossroads, needing to weigh the benefits of short-term gains against the potential drawbacks of a deal that could age poorly. Signing Bregman would align with their “win-now” strategy, but avoiding the contract could open the door for more cost-effective solutions, such as giving younger players like Oswald Peraza or Anthony Volpe more prominent roles. However, this approach carries the risk of reduced production during the window when Judge and Cole are still at their peak.

The Ultimate Dilemma

Bregman is a player who can elevate the Yankees immediately, but the question remains whether the team is willing to absorb the potential long-term cost for the chance to maximize their current championship window. It’s a decision that will shape their competitiveness for years to come.