The annoying part of Thursday’s loss is that Ryan Weathers did his job well enough for the Yankees to win.

He was not dominant, and nobody needs to pretend otherwise. But the Yankees got 6.1 innings from a starter they still need to evaluate honestly, and the game stayed within reach until the eighth inning blew up. That kind of start matters more than it looks in a season where the rotation has been asked to absorb injury after injury.

Weathers is not Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, or Cam Schlittler. He does not need to be. The Yankees need him to give them competitive innings, keep the bullpen from being exposed too early, and avoid turning every fifth day into a scramble.

The Yankees have a useful arm here

Weathers owns a 4.13 ERA with 89 strikeouts, 22 walks, and a 1.13 WHIP over 80.2 innings. The ERA is not pretty enough to end the debate, but the strikeout-to-walk shape is strong enough to keep the conversation alive.

Thursday was a good example of the split. He gave up hard contact early, settled in, and kept the game from getting away. Nobody is calling it ace work, but it was useful rotation behavior for a team trying to survive until the entire staff gets healthier.

The Yankees will eventually have real decisions to make when Fried returns and the pitching picture tightens. Weathers should not be treated like an automatic lock, but he also should not be dismissed as a placeholder because the name is quieter.

The next month matters

The deadline conversation usually centers on the loudest upgrades, and that makes sense, but internal clarity matters too. If Weathers keeps giving the Yankees six-inning starts with workable traffic, they can spend prospect capital elsewhere.

If the profile wobbles, he becomes part of the reason they need another arm.

Starts like Thursday are frustrating because the Yankees got a real data point and wasted the game anyway. Weathers did enough to keep building his case, and now the Yankees have to decide how much they trust it.