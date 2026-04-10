Erik Boland of Newsday is reporting that the Yankees plan to have Anthony Volpe begin his rehab assignment with the Somerset Patriots on Tuesday, April 14th.

New York’s Double-A affiliate will play the Reading Fightin Phils and he will need around two weeks to build up and get ready for in-game action around the end of April.

The Yankees have not received much production from the shortstop position due to Jose Caballero’s struggles on both sides of the ball, leaving the door open for Volpe to reclaim the position upon return.

Aaron Boone has been adamant that this was the plan the entire time, which would line up with their expressed faith that Volpe can provide for the 2026 team.

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Anthony Volpe To Begin Rehab Assignment On Tuesday, Yankees Anticipating Shortstop Boost

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Last season was a struggle for Anthony Volpe who mustered just a .663 OPS with 1.0 WAR, his lowest WAR on FanGraphs in his young MLB career.

While he had not hit much in his previous two seasons, the Yankees got stellar defense at a premium position from Volpe which allowed him to remain a productive player.

The steady defense collapsed in 2025, which could have been a result of the labrum tear that both he and the team downplayed the effects of during the season.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

If his defense can return to its previously-excellent form the Yankees could have some stability at a fairly turbulent position over the last 12 months.

Anthony Volpe did not participate in Spring Training and will need a decent amount of time to get himself ready for MLB action, but there’s a chance he returns prior to May 1st.

An interesting storyline will be watching Volpe play alongside George Lombard Jr. who will likely move around the diamond to allow the former Gold Glove winner to get some reps at shortstop.