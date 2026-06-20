The NY Yankees needed one clean night after the bullpen put them through it earlier in the week. Cam Schlittler gave them more than clean. He gave them six scoreless innings, 13 strikeouts, no walks, and another reason to stop treating his All-Star case like a cute first-half story.

Friday’s 5-0 win over Cincinnati was the type of start that changes the tone around a rotation. Schlittler did not simply survive a lineup with velocity. He bullied it with fastballs, cutters, and sinkers, and the Reds never found a real counter.

The bigger part is the season behind it. He now owns a 1.71 ERA through 16 starts with a strikeout rate pushing 30 percent, and that is no longer early-season noise. At some point, the league has to deal with the fact that the Yankees may have developed the kind of starter they usually spend a fortune trying to find.

The Yankees rotation has a different top now

The All-Star Game angle is fun, but the Yankees should care more about what this means in July. Schlittler is giving them the first name in a playoff rotation conversation, not the last one, and that changes how aggressive they need to be at the deadline.

There are still fair questions. Young pitchers hit walls, the workload can get tricky, and the league eventually adjusts. Still, when a 25-year-old is missing bats without walking anyone, the correct response is not to search for reasons to be modest.

The July piece gets easier

The Yankees can still add pitching. They probably should, because teams with October plans never have enough of it. The difference is that Schlittler gives them room to chase the right arm instead of begging the market for a savior.

If he keeps this pace anywhere near intact, the Yankees do not need to shop like a team with an empty top shelf. They can shop like a contender looking for a finishing piece, and that is a far better place to be when every other buyer starts panicking.