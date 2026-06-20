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June 20, 2026
Will Warren pitching for the Yankees during a game

The NY Yankees do not need Will Warren to turn Saturday into a personal referendum. They need him to keep making the deadline board less desperate, which might be the more useful thing anyway.

Will Warren enters his start against Cincinnati with a 3.47 ERA and a 3.33 FIP through 14 starts. For a rotation that has already had to adjust around injuries, workload questions, and some uneven stretches from other arms, that is a real piece of stability.

The speculation here is simple: if Warren keeps holding this level, the Yankees can afford to be pickier in July. They can still chase an upgrade, but they do not have to treat every mid-rotation starter with a pulse like a must-have target.

The Yankees deadline board may shrink

Cam Schlittler has changed the top of the conversation. Gerrit Cole is back in the picture. Max Fried is still a critical name when healthy. Ryan Weathers has had volatile moments, but he also gives them another left-handed option with real stuff.

Will Warren on the mound for the Yankees

That leaves Warren in a sneaky spot. He might not be the headline, but he can be the difference between the Yankees needing a starter and simply wanting one. Those are different markets, different prices, and different levels of leverage.

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Warren can save them from a bad July buy

The worst deadline mistakes usually come from need. A team talks itself into a fourth starter because the alternatives feel too scary, then pays the prospect cost for a move that barely changes October.

Warren can help the Yankees avoid that. If Saturday is another useful step, the front office can focus more energy on a bullpen piece, a bench fit, or one real impact arm instead of throwing darts at a crowded starter market. Nothing about that is glamorous, but good teams avoid spending July like they are short on answers.

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By Alexander Wilson
Alex Wilson is the Founder of Empire Sports Media. With a focus on the New York Yankees, Giants, and ... More about Alexander Wilson
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