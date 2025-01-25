New Mets bullpen arm takes shot at Yankees fans: ‘They get baseball, not like the other side of town’

Credit: Mady Mertens-Imagn Images

During the Mets’ celebratory “Amazin Day,” new relief pitcher A.J. Minter found himself making headlines for reasons that had nothing to do with his on-field talent. While addressing fans, Minter made a pointed comment that raised eyebrows across New York’s baseball landscape. “You can tell these Mets fans, these are truly baseball fans,” Minter said. “They get baseball, not like the other side of town.”

The remark was clearly aimed at Yankees fans, sparking further tension in an already heated crosstown rivalry. Minter, one of the Mets’ marquee bullpen additions this offseason, may have inadvertently added fuel to the fire that’s been building between the two franchises, especially after the Mets landed Juan Soto in free agency.

Rivalry Reignited

While the Mets and Yankees have always been rivals, the competitive edge of the relationship has been lopsided, with the Yankees dominating in championships and historical success. But with the Mets making aggressive moves, such as signing Soto and bolstering their bullpen with Minter and others, they’re positioning themselves as a legitimate force in the National League.

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

Minter’s comment adds another layer to the dynamic. It’s a bold statement for someone new to the city and its baseball culture, particularly when Yankees fans pride themselves on their passion and unwavering loyalty. The dig will undoubtedly create some fireworks when the two teams meet in the regular season, with fans from both sides ready to defend their turf.

Minter’s New Role

Despite his verbal misstep, Minter’s addition to the Mets’ bullpen was a key move this offseason. Coming off a strong 2024 campaign where he tossed 34.1 innings with a 2.62 ERA, Minter brings a left-handed power arm to the back end of the bullpen. His cutter and fastball combination has proven lethal in high-leverage moments, which is exactly what the Mets need as they aim for a deep playoff run.

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Still, Minter’s words may stick longer than any save he records this season. In a city where every word is scrutinized, his comment has added even more intrigue to an already captivating rivalry. Mets fans may rally behind him, but he’s also drawn a target on his back for Yankees fans, who will be eager to remind him of the “other side of town” come game day.

A Brewing Rivalry

The Mets’ bold offseason moves have shifted the balance of power in New York baseball. With Soto anchoring their lineup and players like Minter boosting their bullpen, they’re no longer the underdog franchise looking to stay relevant. And while Minter’s comment may seem like a minor jab, it symbolizes the Mets’ newfound confidence in their quest to surpass their crosstown rivals.

As the season unfolds, expect the tension between the Mets and Yankees to reach new heights, especially when the Subway Series rolls around. Minter’s words may have been uncalled for, but they’ve certainly added spice to one of the most exciting rivalries in sports.