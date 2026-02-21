The Yankees had an eventful day of spring training on Friday, starting with Gerrit Cole touching nearly 97 mph on his fastball while striking out Trent Grisham, whom the Yankees extended a $22 million qualifying offer to this offseason. Grisham has been one of the team’s best hitters when it comes to plate discipline, and he still was no match for Cole, who is rehabilitating from Tommy John surgery and seems to be well ahead of the curve.

Cole’s Dominant Live Batting Practice Session

While the expectation is that Cole will still require until June to make a full comeback, his velocity is already dialed up and he looks like his vintage self. Cole reached 96.9 mph in his first session against hitters since undergoing elbow surgery last March. The right-hander threw about 20 pitches of batting practice Friday, facing Grisham, Aaron Judge and Jasson Domínguez at the Yankees’ spring training facility.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

“Aaron Judge went on to ground out to second, while Jasson Domínguez ended Gerrit Cole’s day with some hard contact to right,” posted Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News and co-host of the Fireside Yankees podcast. “Cole was consistently throwing 95-96 mph. He got a bunch of high fives from his Yankees teammates after, and his family was on hand for the live BP session.”

“It sounds like it was really good,” manager Aaron Boone said before the Yankees’ spring opener against the Orioles at Ed Smith Stadium, per MLB.com. The 35-year-old Cole has altered his windup, putting his hands over his head rather than stopping at his chest like he did before the injury.

The Yankees expect Cole to return to Major League action in late May or June, though it remains possible he may log a few innings near the end of the spring schedule. Cole won the 2023 AL Cy Young Award when he went 15-4 with a 2.63 ERA in 33 starts. His ability to hit 97 mph just 11 months post-surgery puts him within striking distance of his peak velocity, which is remarkable for a 35-year-old coming off major elbow reconstruction.

Rodriguez Dominates in Grapefruit League Opener

In addition, the Yankees lost to the Baltimore Orioles, 2-0, but young pitcher Elmer Rodriguez was excellent, tossing three scoreless innings and giving up three hits, per SNY. He dialed it up to 97 mph with his sinker and fastball, which is extremely encouraging for a 22-year-old prospect making his first spring training start.

Rodriguez, acquired from Boston in December 2024, spent last season posting a 2.58 ERA with 176 strikeouts across 150 innings at three minor league levels. The Yankees’ fourth-ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline demonstrated why the organization is so excited about his future, attacking the strike zone with confidence and showing the deep arsenal that made him the team’s Minor League Player of the Year.

While the Yankees were defeated, the pitching looked good for the most part. Rodriguez’s three scoreless frames set the tone for what the Yankees hope will be a strong showing from their pitching prospects this spring. His ability to reach 97 mph with his sinker while maintaining command of his six-pitch mix suggests he’s not far from pushing for a major league opportunity.

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Quiet Offensive Day for the Yankees

Jazz Chisholm picked up the Yankees’ first spring hit of the year, providing the lone offensive highlight in an otherwise quiet afternoon. It was quiet offensively, but the Yankees essentially trotted out their backups, with Aaron Judge skipping the road trip to Sarasota as he typically does with longer spring away games. The captain will make his spring debut Saturday at home in Tampa, starting in right field against the Detroit Tigers.

Austin Wells, Jose Caballero, Chisholm, and Amed Rosario made up the top four of the batting order, representing the only major leaguers in the starting lineup. The rest of the lineup consisted of non-roster invitees who struggled to generate offense against Orioles starter Trevor Rogers, who posted a 1.81 ERA across 18 starts last season.

Pete Alonso, making his first competitive swings in an Orioles uniform after his big-money move from the Mets, provided the game’s decisive blow with a home run. The former Met’s power display reminded everyone why Baltimore invested heavily in his bat this offseason, though the spring training result means little in the grand scheme of the season.

Rodriguez the Biggest Takeaway

The biggest takeaway was Rodriguez, no doubt. His three scoreless innings against a lineup that featured several Orioles regulars demonstrated his readiness to compete at higher levels. The 22-year-old right-hander attacked hitters with his mid-90s sinker, complemented by a devastating arsenal that includes a four-seamer, curveball, splitter, and cutter.

Re-tagged Elmer Rodriguez's pitch shapes because there were a lot of sinker/changeup misreads.



Very horizontal mix, but the cutter is a good bridge for it.



Our no. 3 #Yankees prospect for the 2026 season. pic.twitter.com/oQCujzYmWT — Ryan Garcia (@RyanGarciaESM) February 20, 2026

With Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodón both working back from major surgeries, the Yankees’ rotation depth will be tested early in the season. Rodriguez’s performance suggests he could be an option if the team needs reinforcements before Cole’s expected June return. His ability to throw strikes and miss bats at every minor league level last season translated seamlessly to his first spring training appearance.

Rodriguez will be followed by fellow pitching prospect Carlos Lagrange on Saturday when the Tigers visit Steinbrenner Field. Lagrange, who struck out Aaron Judge with a 102.6 mph fastball in live batting practice earlier this week, represents another high-upside arm the Yankees hope can contribute in 2026.

Looking Ahead

The Yankees’ spring training schedule continues Saturday with Judge making his debut against Detroit, followed by a Sunday matchup against the New York Mets. Eleven Yankees players will depart for the World Baseball Classic on March 1, with Judge serving as Team USA captain alongside closer David Bednar. The team’s Opening Day matchup against the San Francisco Giants is scheduled for March 25.

Friday’s action provided encouraging signs on both the veteran and prospect fronts. Cole’s velocity and Rodriguez’s command suggest the Yankees’ pitching depth could be stronger than expected once everyone is healthy. While spring training results don’t determine regular season success, the performances from Cole and Rodriguez offered glimpses of what the Yankees hope will be a championship-caliber pitching staff by October.