Jazz Chisholm Jr. has spent most of this season living between frustration and flashes. Wednesday felt like one of those flashes that deserves a little more room.

The Yankees second baseman went deep in the seventh inning against Chicago, giving him 10 homers on the year and making him the fifth Yankee to reach double digits. That matters because his season has never been about one clean stat line. It has been about whether the power-speed package would show up enough to justify the patience.

I still think the strikeouts make the whole thing noisier than it needs to be, but the recent version of Jazz looks a lot closer to the player the Yankees were hoping would tilt games.

The Yankees need this chaos to be useful

Chisholm is hitting .229/.317/.406 with 10 homers, 30 RBIs, and 20 stolen bases. The average is ugly, the strikeout total is high, and the .723 OPS tells you the full breakout is not here yet.

The value comes from the shape of the production. A second baseman who can threaten 20-plus homers and 40-plus steals changes how opponents defend, how Boone builds the bottom half of the order, and how much pressure sits on the slower bats to do all the damage.

When Chisholm is right, the Yankees look less station-to-station. They can steal a run, pressure a pitcher, and create a mistake instead of waiting for a three-run homer.

The warning label remains

This still cannot turn into a victory lap. Chisholm has to keep trimming the empty at-bats, especially against better pitching. The Yankees can live with streakiness if the peaks are loud enough, but a playoff lineup cannot have too many automatic punchout spots.

The encouraging part is that the counting stats are starting to look real. Ten homers and 20 steals before the end of June is not a minor thing, even if the slash line still looks messier than anyone wants.

If Jazz keeps adding power to the speed, the Yankees get something they badly need while Judge is out: a player who can make a game feel unstable in one swing or one jump.