The Yankees made a small bullpen shuffle before tonight’s game, recalling Jake Bird from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and placing David Bednar on the paternity list.

It is not the loud kind of roster move, but it does tug at the late innings. Bednar has worked like one of Aaron Boone’s trusted relievers this year, logging a 3.09 ERA, 16 saves, and 40 strikeouts across 35 innings.

Bird comes back as the spare right-handed arm, and the Yankees could use the coverage. He has thrown 24 innings in the majors this season with a 4.88 ERA, 27 strikeouts, seven walks, and seven holds, which says enough about the profile. There is swing-and-miss, there is some mess, and there is a real chance Boone needs him quickly if tonight gets weird.

Yankees get a short-term bullpen reset

Bednar’s absence should not turn into some giant problem if it stays brief, but the timing still matters. The Yankees have been grinding through tight games lately, and every late-inning gap forces Boone to decide how aggressive he wants to be with Fernando Cruz, Brent Headrick, or whichever trusted arm is available.

Jun 19, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler (31) celebrates with pitcher David Bednar (53) after defeating the Cincinnati Reds at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images. Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bird is not coming up as a mystery arm. He has already been used in real spots, and the strikeout-to-walk gap is the selling point. A 27-to-7 mark plays, especially if the Yankees only need him to bridge an inning or clean up traffic in the middle portion of the game.

Jake Bird has to give the Yankees clean outs

The cleaner version of Bird is easy to see. He attacks the zone, keeps the ball moving, and can miss bats without needing perfect defense behind him. The rough version can turn one walk or one bad count into a long inning, which is how a simple roster move can become a headache by the seventh.

For tonight, the ask is pretty simple: protect the bullpen while Bednar is away and give Boone a usable lane if the game starts leaning sideways. It is not glamorous, but it is the kind of June move that can matter more than it should when the margins get tight.