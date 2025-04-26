Insider boldly predicts Yankees make aggressive push for Marlins ace

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees are in desperate need of starting pitching this year. With no Gerrit Cole this season, Max Fried has assumed the ace role on their staff, but they are certainly missing a reliable No. 2 starter who will bring a consistently positive impact.

Yankees likely to pursue Sandy Alcantara per MLB insider

Some big names will be available before the trade deadline this season, especially Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara. The right-hander is expected to be the top arm available this summer with the Marlins still in the thick of a rebuild.

MLB USA Today insider Bob Nightengale firmly believes the Yankees will make a strong push to bring Alcantara to the Bronx.

“I think they’ll trade him, probably late July…someone is gonna have to give up a ton. As much as the Padres gave up for Juan Soto, it may cost a team more than that,” Nightengale said. “I think you’ll have the Yankees doing everything possible.”

Alcantara would be perfect for the Yankees

Alcantara would be a perfect fit in the Yankees’ rotation. He would give them another ace-level starter to pair alongside Fried, and could be a very useful weapon in the playoffs.

This season with Miami, Alcantara has had a shaky start with a 6.56 ERA in five starts. However, it is important to note that this is his first season back from Tommy John surgery and is playing in a bad situation that the Marlins are currently in.

Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

He is just three years removed from winning the Cy Young award, a year in which he posted a 2.28 ERA and an MLB-leading six complete games. His specialty has always been pitching for long stretches, and he could give New York much-needed length as a starter.

Ultimately, the price for him will not be cheap, but he may be the top guy to pursue if the Yankees want to have as close to a top starting rotation as they could’ve had if Cole didn’t get injured.