Former Yankees flame-thrower signs $10.75 million deal with Red Sox

A former New York Yankees closer is heading to their historic rival, as left-handed closer Aroldis Chapman signed a one-year, $10.75 million deal with the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Aroldis Chapman joins the rival Red Sox

This will now be Chapman’s fourth team in three seasons after spending part of the 2016 and all of the 2017-22 seasons with the Yankees. Last season, he was a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates where he recorded a 3.79 ERA, 98 strikeouts, and had 14 saves in 61.2 innings pitched.

The 36-year-old lefty is well past his All-Star days like he was while in New York and Cincinnati, but he is still a hard-throwing lefty capable of putting hitters away. The Red Sox now add a huge bullpen piece to pair with Liam Hendriks for high-leverage situations, and the Yankees are sure to see him very often next season.

Chapman is one of the best closers of this generation, with 335 career saves and a 2.63 career ERA. He is also a seven-time All-Star and has been durable throughout his career. Despite his age, he is still one of the more sought-after relievers on the market.

Chapman’s Yankees tenure was tumultuous

During his seven seasons with the Yankees, Chapman struck out 453 batters across 294.1 innings pitched and recorded 153 saves, including 37 saves in 2019. Things became awkward towards the end of his time in New York when he was left off the 2022 playoff roster after he refused to show up to a mandatory practice a week before the postseason. Chapman struggled mightily that season with a 4.46 ERA, the worst of his career.

His Yankees tenure was filled with highs and lows, but now he joins the historic rival Red Sox as New York looks to make it back to the World Series next season. The Yankees are likely going to be in the market to add bullpen arms, with pitchers like Tanner Scott and Kenley Jansen among the top available relievers.