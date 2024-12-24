Former MVP first baseman chose Yankees over more lucrative offers in free agency

Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Paul Goldschmidt surprised many in free agency by signing a one-year, $12.5 million deal with the New York Yankees that includes performance incentives. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Goldschmidt turned down more lucrative offers to join the Yankees, citing the allure of wearing the pinstripes and competing for a championship.

The Mets, Nationals, and others were all interested in Goldschmidt, but he chose the Yankees for their legacy and opportunity.

2024: A Season to Forget

Goldschmidt, the 2022 NL MVP, is coming off a down year with the St. Louis Cardinals. In 2024, the veteran first baseman played 154 games, slashing .245/.302/.414 with 22 home runs and 65 RBIs. His wRC+ dipped to 100, signaling league-average offensive production, while his WAR dropped to 1.1. Despite his struggles, the Yankees see potential for a bounce-back campaign from the 37-year-old.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Pull of Yankee Stadium

Goldschmidt’s decision to join the Yankees highlights the franchise’s enduring appeal. Even as the team operates within tight luxury tax considerations, the opportunity to compete in the Bronx and potentially revitalize his career on a high-profile stage outweighed the financial incentives offered by other teams.

A Short-Term Gamble for Big Returns

For the Yankees, the low-risk, high-reward nature of this deal makes it an intriguing addition to their lineup. Goldschmidt’s veteran presence, paired with his still-capable defense, could provide a stabilizing force at first base. With the short porch in right field at Yankee Stadium, his power numbers could see an uptick, adding depth to the Yankees’ offense while maintaining financial flexibility for future moves.