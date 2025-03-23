Ex-Yankees star outfielder suffers incomprehensible tragedy

The Yankees organization and baseball world were shaken Sunday afternoon after former outfielder Brett Gardner and his wife, Jessica, shared heartbreaking news no parent should ever have to deliver.

Their 14-year-old son, Miller, passed away unexpectedly during a family vacation.

A Loss No Family Should Bear

In a statement released through the Yankees, the Gardners said Miller had fallen ill alongside several other family members. He passed peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21st.

As a parent, even writing those words makes the heart ache. There are few things more cruel than losing a child—someone just beginning to explore life, with endless possibility ahead. The joy, noise, laughter, and love a child brings to a family simply can’t be replaced.

Miller was described as a vibrant, full-of-life boy who loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, and fishing. A son, a brother, a friend, and a teammate. Someone who lit up the room with a smile, and embraced each day with energy and passion.

A Devastated Baseball Community

Gardner, a fan favorite in New York during his 14-year career with the Yankees, has long been seen as a symbol of leadership, humility, and resilience. Those qualities—no doubt tested now more than ever—are likely to be what his family leans on in the weeks and months ahead.

The Yankees issued a statement of support, and the larger baseball community has begun to rally around the family with condolences and prayers.

No parent should ever have to say goodbye to their child. There are no words that can soften the blow or make sense of such an unthinkable tragedy. Just sorrow, support, and the hope that love from around the game can provide even a fraction of comfort to the Gardners during this unimaginable time.

Statement from Brett and Jessica Gardner:

“With heavy hearts we are saddened to announce the passing of our youngest son, Miller. He was 14 years old and has left us far too soon after falling ill along with several other family members while on vacation. We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21st.

Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile. He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day.

We are so thankful to all who have reached out to offer support and encouragement during this difficult time and we are confident our faith, family, and friends will help us navigate this unimaginable loss. Our prayers go out to Miller’s teammates and friends, as well as to all other families who have lost a child far too soon as we share their grief.

Please respect our wishes for privacy as we mourn and search for healing.”