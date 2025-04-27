Ex-Yankees star closer has transformed into one of the Mets’ top starting pitchers

Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees went into this past offseason needing to patch up their pitching staff, and they certainly made some headline moves.

Signing Max Fried has been a home run so far, but acquiring Devin Williams has turned into a slow-motion disaster.

Unfortunately for the Yankees, one of their most glaring mistakes wasn’t even a flashy headline — it was letting Clay Holmes walk right into the arms of their crosstown rivals.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Clay Holmes Is Thriving With the Mets

Holmes has been everything the Yankees needed and more — just not for them.

The New York Mets gave Holmes a starting opportunity, and he’s making the most of it.

Over 30.2 innings, Holmes has posted a 2.64 ERA, showcasing electric stuff that’s made him one of the Mets’ early-season gems.

He recently tossed five scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals and has racked up 36 strikeouts, ranking in the 84th percentile league-wide.

His command and deception have been stellar, and it’s clear he’s found another gear.

The Secret Behind Holmes’ Success

Holmes has reshaped his pitch mix in a major way, and it’s paying off.

He’s decreased his sinker usage dramatically, dropping from 56.2% down to just 32.6%, and has leaned more on his changeup, sweeper, and slider.

Opposing hitters are batting just .200 against his changeup and .188 against his slider, two pitches that have been huge difference-makers.

Holmes also ranks in the 89th percentile in barrel percentage and sports a 51.6% ground ball rate, keeping hitters off balance and limiting damage.

It’s like watching a chef who finally got the perfect set of knives — everything just looks sharper.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Yankees’ Regret Grows With Every Start

To make matters worse, the Mets signed Holmes to an extremely team-friendly three-year, $38 million deal with a 2027 player option.

At just $12.67 million per season, the Mets are getting tremendous value for a pitcher who looks like he could be a staple in their rotation.

Meanwhile, the Yankees are watching Devin Williams stumble through high-leverage moments while their old flame shines across town.

It’s a long season, sure, but as of now, this move looks like one of the biggest early wins for the Mets — and one the Yankees might be kicking themselves over for a long time.

Popular Reading: