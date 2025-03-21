Ex-Yankees outfielder went from World Series starter to minor league competitor

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Just a few months ago, Yankees‘ former outfielder Alex Verdugo was stepping into the batter’s box during a World Series game at Yankee Stadium. Now, he’s stepping onto minor-league fields, fighting tooth and nail just to secure a roster spot with the Atlanta Braves.

It’s a dramatic fall from grace for the 28-year-old outfielder, who just inked a modest one-year, $1.5 million deal with Atlanta. The contract came with strings attached—he was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett, and according to a clause in his agreement, the Braves can only demote him once this season. That means Verdugo has little room for error if he’s going to resurrect his MLB career in 2025.

Offensive Struggles Define Verdugo’s Decline

Last season, Verdugo’s struggles at the plate reached their lowest point yet. Over 149 games, he limped to a .233 batting average with just 13 home runs and 61 RBIs. His power disappeared, his plate discipline weakened, and pitchers seemed to have solved him entirely.

Even though his glove work remained steady in left field for the Yankees, his bat became more of a liability than an asset, especially in the postseason. The Yankees, desperate for a spark, gave top prospect Jasson Dominguez a late-season audition in left field. The young talent wasn’t quite ready for prime time yet, leaving New York stuck between a struggling veteran and an unprepared rookie.

Fighting for Another Shot with the Braves

Now with Atlanta, Verdugo must prove he’s still a major league-caliber hitter. His days as a top-of-the-order threat with the Boston Red Sox seem like a distant memory. The Braves are a smart organization—they’re betting very little on Verdugo financially, hoping to catch lightning in a bottle. If he can rediscover even a fraction of his old form, he could still contribute as a role player on a playoff contender.

But the clock is ticking. Verdugo’s contract situation means he’s essentially on a short leash. He can’t afford a prolonged slump or injuries in the minors, or else his once-promising MLB career might fade entirely.

Yankees Betting on Youth with Dominguez

In New York, the Yankees have moved on, placing their trust in Dominguez to handle left field duties this season. Though the youngster wasn’t fully prepared last season, he’s looked much sharper this spring. Unlike Verdugo’s deteriorating offensive profile, Dominguez offers power, speed, and raw potential.

This shift from Verdugo’s declining veteran bat to Dominguez’s youthful promise showcases just how much the Yankees’ front office values upside over reliability—even if that reliability has been fleeting.

It’s hard to believe that just months after starting in the World Series, Alex Verdugo now finds himself staring up from the minors, wondering if he still has a place in this game. The baseball world moves fast, and Verdugo will need to move even faster if he’s going to reclaim his spot in the big leagues.