Could Yankees pair new first baseman with former All-Star teammate?

The New York Yankees have filled in their first base hole, as they signed Paul Goldschmidt to a one-year, $12.5 million contract, per YES Network’s Jack Curry. The move is a great value signing for New York, as the 37-year-old has shown to still be a capable bat in the heart of the order after having a solid second half with the Cardinals last season.

The Yankees could make a trade for Nolan Arenado after signing Paul Goldschmidt

The Yankees now have four former MVPs on their team, including the reigning American League MVP in Aaron Judge. However, they still have holes to fill in the infield, particularly at third base.

MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch suggested that the Goldschmidt signing could lead to the Yankees trading for Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado. The 10-time Gold Glove Award winner is being actively shopped by St. Louis, though he would have to waive his no-trade clause for a trade to be completed.

“Now that the Yankees have signed Paul Goldschmidt, could a trade for Nolan Arenado be next? They are very close friends; may entice Arenado to waive his no-trade clause,” Hoch posted on X.

Arenado can be a risky but potentially valuable addition

Arenado, 33, comes with a bit of a bigger risk than Goldschmidt. He has three years and $74 million left on his contract, and he is coming off of a down season in which his power numbers plummeted.

Last season, he hit just 16 home runs and posted a 102 wRC+. However, the Yankees have a huge need at third base, as Jazz Chisholm Jr. is currently playing there out of position. While Arenado wouldn’t be the most appealing piece for New York, it would allow Chisholm to move back to his natural second base position while also providing stellar defense at the hot corner.

Additionally, he can potentially re-find his power stroke with a change of scenery in the Bronx. Ideally, the Yankees should look for better available options first. They have expressed great interest in free agent Alex Bregman, but similar to Arenado, there are concerns about his fit on the roster.

The Yankees need to address third base in some way

Arenado isn’t quite the same player he once was, but making a move for him would be better than playing some of the internal options they have. Outside of Chisholm, Oswaldo Cabrera and Oswald Peraza are the only other third basemen/second basemen on the roster.

The Yankees could also make a push for the slightly younger Brandon Lowe if they want to add power from the left side. However, that would keep Chisholm at third base, and it is also less likely that the Tampa Bay Rays would trade away a key piece to a team within the division.

Nevertheless, the Yankees still have a few more moves to make before they can consider their offseason complete. With the signing of Goldschmidt, perhaps his former All-Star teammate will join him in the Bronx in 2025.