The Yankees got a Giancarlo Stanton injury explanation from Brian Cashman, and somehow the wording made the situation feel even stranger.

Cashman said Stanton suffered “a whole new injury” last month rather than a setback, according to Gary Phillips. The injury is still a calf strain, but it came in a different area than the original issue.

Stanton has started running again and has received PRP shots, which at least gives the Yankees some movement after weeks of vague waiting. Still, calling it a new injury instead of a setback does not make the timeline feel much cleaner.

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Stanton’s return still feels hard to plan around

Stanton was hitting .256 with three homers and 14 RBIs in 24 games before the calf issue put him on the shelf. His Statcast profile still shows the usual loud-contact traits, including a 94.1 mph average exit velocity and an 18 percent barrel rate.

The frustration for the Yankees is simple. The bat is not the question. Stanton can still hit baseballs harder than almost anyone on the roster. The question is whether his lower half will let the Yankees use him consistently enough to matter.

PRP shots and running progress sound better than silence, but a different calf strain means the club is still dealing with a body that keeps resetting the conversation. For a DH-only bat, even small lower-body delays can become a real roster problem.

The Yankees still need insurance

The Yankees should be careful about building deadline plans around Stanton walking back into a full role without another interruption. Call it basic planning with a player whose injury history keeps forcing the same uncomfortable conversation.

If Stanton returns and starts hitting, the lineup changes quickly. Aaron Judge nearing his own imaging checkpoint and Stanton running again would give the Yankees a much better second-half path.

Cashman’s update still leaves them in a weird spot. A “whole new injury” is technically different from a setback, but for the Yankees, the practical problem barely changes: Stanton is not back yet, the calendar keeps moving, and the deadline cannot wait for perfect health.