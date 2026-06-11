Carlos Rodón gave up a leadoff homer Wednesday and had every excuse to turn the afternoon into a grind. He didn’t.

The left-hander settled in, gave the NY Yankees six innings, and helped finish off an 8-4 win over Cleveland that completed a sweep. I don’t think the bigger conversation is whether Rodón looked perfect, because he clearly didn’t. The better question is what happens when the rotation gets whole again and the Yankees have more capable starters than open lanes.

Rodón is sitting at a 3.19 ERA through six starts, with 34 strikeouts over 31 innings and only two homers allowed. The walk total is still too high at 19, so this is not some clean victory lap, but the stuff is good enough and the results are stabilizing.

The rotation problem is a good one, but still messy

Rodón allowed four hits Wednesday and kept Cleveland from turning the early homer into a long inning. That matters because he is still working his way back after offseason elbow surgery, and the Yankees are asking him to give them real innings while Max Fried remains out and Gerrit Cole continues rebuilding his full rhythm.

The issue is not whether Rodón belongs. He does. The issue is how the Yankees sort this out if Cole, Fried, Cam Schlittler, Will Warren, Ryan Weathers, and Rodón are all available at the same time.

Schlittler has pitched himself into a different tier. Cole is Cole. Fried is not losing a spot if the elbow checks out and he gets back to full strength. Warren has done enough to stay in the picture, and Weathers cost real prospect capital, which makes him more than a casual depth arm.

That leaves the Yankees staring at a rotation squeeze that looked impossible a few weeks ago.

Rodón still has one obvious warning label

Rodón’s strikeout production plays, and the reduced home-run damage is a real positive. The walks are the part that keeps this from becoming too comfortable.

A 5.52 walks-per-nine rate is not something a contender can ignore for long. When Rodón is ahead, he can still bully hitters with the fastball and slider. When he starts pitching from behind, innings get heavy fast, and that is where the Yankees have to be careful projecting Wednesday into a full rebound.

Still, I would rather have the uncomfortable depth conversation than the old Yankees problem, where one injury made the back end of the rotation look like a patch job. Rodón has not solved everything, but he has made it harder to treat him like a temporary placeholder.

If he keeps stacking six-inning starts with manageable damage, the Yankees may enter July with a rotation surplus instead of another desperate search. That changes the deadline board, because a team with six starters can shop for impact elsewhere instead of paying a premium for emergency innings.