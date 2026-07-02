Camilo Doval made the Yankees bullpen feel a lot smaller on Wednesday, and I do not think the club can just shrug at this one.

The 11th inning against Detroit was ugly in a very specific way. Camilo Doval threw 21 pitches, only 10 for strikes, walked three hitters, allowed four runs with two earned, and took the loss in a 6-2 game that stretched the skid to seven.

That kind of inning gets front offices moving. Doval still has a nasty arm, but his season line sits at a 4.96 ERA, a 1.26 WHIP, 32 strikeouts, 10 walks, and three blown saves over 37 appearances. For a contender, that line is not closer-adjacent comfort.

The Yankees need cleaner answers late

I do not hate the gamble. Doval’s stuff is the reason you take it. A power reliever with his fastball and slider can look like found money when the zone is there, and the Yankees have needed live arms with all the injuries and churn around them.

Jun 27, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Camilo Doval (75) pitches during the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images. Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The problem is trust. Once a reliever starts handing away free bases in extras, every future spot feels a little louder. Aaron Boone can talk through matchups all he wants, but a late-game arm has to make the other team earn it.

The Yankees deadline board just changed

The Yankees do not need to panic-buy the first reliever with a decent ERA. They do need to treat the bullpen like a real deadline item again. Doval can still be useful, but Wednesday was a reminder that “useful” and “safe in big spots” are not the same thing.

I would keep him in the mix, just with a shorter leash. Let him rebuild the room and let the strike throwing come back. But if the deadline gets here and the Yankees are still pretending this group is settled, they are asking for another game exactly like this one.