Cam Schlittler does not need a marketing campaign anymore. He gets Tarik Skubal at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, and that is louder than anything the Yankees could say about him.

Cam Schlittler enters the matchup with an 8-4 record, a 1.62 ERA, a 0.92 WHIP, and 118 strikeouts against 20 walks over 100 innings. Ace stuff, not cute breakout stuff.

The timing is nasty, too. The Yankees have lost five straight, the offense looks stuck, and the Tigers are sending out a two-time Cy Young winner who can make a bad lineup feel even smaller.

The Yankees need Schlittler to act like the stopper

This is the part of a young ace’s season where the praise gets replaced by expectation. Schlittler has earned that. He is not some prospect getting a fun little test in June. He is the guy the Yankees need to lean on while the rest of the roster tries to get its legs back.

Skubal has not been perfect since returning from elbow work, carrying a 4.96 ERA over three starts, but the strikeout stuff is still there. Twenty-one strikeouts in 16.1 innings says the lefty can still take over a game quickly.

Jun 25, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler (31) walks to the bullpen before the start of the game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images. Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schlittler does not have to outduel the idea of Skubal. He has to outduel the actual version in front of him, which is still plenty. If the Yankees are going to stop the slide, this is exactly the kind of game where their best starter has to give them something firm.

The bigger test is the moment

I like this spot for Schlittler because there is no hiding from it. A softer matchup would let everyone explain away the result. Skubal forces the sharper answer.

The Yankees also need the offense to show a pulse, obviously. Even a 1.62 ERA does not mean much if the lineup keeps handing starters a one-run margin and a shrug. Still, Schlittler can change the feel of the whole series if he turns Tuesday into an ace game instead of another damage-control night.

The Cy Young talk can wait. The Yankees have a more immediate ask: take the ball, slow the room down, and make the losing streak feel temporary for once.