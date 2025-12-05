Does Yankees‘ Brian Cashman really believe he is smart enough to trade a player who just joined the 30/30 club and somehow make his roster better in the process?

That is the question every fan in the Bronx should be screaming at the front office as rumors begin to swirl that the New York Yankees are open to moving Jazz Chisholm Jr. amidst their outfield search. It defies basic baseball logic to look at a roster with championship aspirations and decide the best path forward is to subtract electricity from the lineup.

If the Yankees actually pull the trigger on this, they aren’t just gambling; they are actively courting disaster by fixing what isn’t broken.

Trading Jazz Chisholm Jr. Creates A Massive Yankees Void

The Yankees are currently in the middle of trying to figure out their vacancy in the outfield, with reports heavily suggesting a reunion with Cody Bellinger is the priority. However, pivoting to a trade involving Chisholm feels like a classic case of overthinking the room. Moving him now would instantly open up a huge hole in the infield that simply does not exist right now.

Unless the Yankees were able to find a premium-level replacement like Brendan Donovan, you are essentially creating a void where there is currently a strength. Chisholm is coming off his best full season ever, proving he can handle the bright lights of New York. He played 130 games and slashed .242/.332/.481 while posting a 126 wRC+. That metric means he was 26% above average offensively, a level of production you do not easily replace on the trade market.

New York Yankees Stadium Was Built For Chisholm’s Swing

Chisholm didn’t just survive in the Bronx; he thrived because his game is tailor-made for the environment. He launched 31 homers and capitalized on the short right porch more than just about anyone last season. When he makes contact, he launches the ball, evidenced by his ranking in the 91st percentile in barrel rate.

He was also above average in bat speed, proving that his power is real and sustainable. On the basepaths, he swiped 31 bags, giving the Yankees the dynamic speed element they have lacked for years. Trading a player who just went 30/30 would be a difficult move to justify to a fanbase starving for athleticism. He brings a spark on any given day that this often-stoic roster desperately needs.

Red Flags Do Not Outweigh The Production

Critics will point to the flaws in his game, and to be fair, they exist. His plate discipline still remains quite concerning, and he struck out at a 27.9% clip last season. However, he countered that swing-and-miss tendency by posting a career-high 10.9% walk rate.

That improvement suggests a player who is maturing and learning to harness his aggression. Even with the strikeouts, the production is undeniable. You live with the whiffs when the result is 31 homers and elite speed. To trade him because of the flaws while ignoring the elite ceiling is the kind of sterile, spreadsheet-driven management that gets teams eliminated in October.

Brian Cashman Must Decide On Extension Or Trade Now

The clock is ticking, and the silence is deafening. Chisholm still has one year left before he hits free agency, forcing the front office to make a decision on his long-term future. The big question is whether or not general manager Brian Cashman will look to extend Chisholm long-term.

If they really were planning to keep him in pinstripes for the next decade, they might already start having discussions now. However, the water has been quiet on that front, which could be a telling sign that the Yankees view him as a rental rather than a cornerstone. If they aren’t going to pay him, trading him makes logical sense, but it effectively punts on the 2026 season’s infield stability.

The Yankees have enough problems to solve in the outfield without manufacturing new ones on the dirt. Jazz Chisholm Jr. is a flawed but electrifying star who fits the city perfectly. Trading him away to save money or shuffle the deck is a move that lacks soul and sense. Keep the spark, pay the man, and focus on fixing the parts of the team that actually need repair.