The New York Yankees are past the point where Ben Rice can be treated like a cute early-season surprise.

Rice went deep again Tuesday against Toronto, launching his 16th homer of the season and matching Aaron Judge for the team lead. Absurd production from a player who opened the year with questions about whether he could fully grab a regular role, and now the Yankees have to start viewing him as one of the engines of the entire lineup.

The numbers are not soft, either. Rice is hitting .297/.397/.671 with 16 homers, a 191 wRC+, a .450 wOBA, a .374 ISO, and 2.2 WAR through 184 plate appearances, and nothing about that looks like a heater hiding behind cheap singles and wind-aided fly balls. It looks like middle-of-the-order damage.

Rice is crushing the ball with real intent

The most encouraging part is how loud the contact has been. Baseball Savant has Rice carrying a .601 xSLG and .427 xwOBA, and his actual production is backed by the type of batted-ball profile that makes regression look less scary than it normally would this early.

Mistakes are not the whole story here, because Rice is punishing pitches in the zone, driving the ball in the air, and giving the Yankees a left-handed bat with real thump behind Judge and Cody Bellinger. That changes the math for an offense that has spent too many stretches leaning on one superstar to drag the whole thing across the finish line.

The Yankees already have enough name-brand power, but Rice gives them something different right now, a younger bat turning damage into routine instead of waiting around for the perfect matchup.

The Yankees have to keep leaning into this

There is always a temptation to over-manage young hitters, especially when the roster has veterans who need at-bats and matchups that look cleaner on paper. The Yankees cannot fall into that trap with Rice.

He has earned a locked-in role. Full stop.

Rice’s production has become central to how dangerous this lineup can look when it is right, and matching Judge in homers before Memorial Day tells you how quickly he has forced his way into the main conversation.

The big question now is whether the Yankees treat him like a breakout piece or a temporary hot hand. They should already know the answer. When a hitter is doing damage like this and the underlying numbers are still screaming green lights, you do not overthink it.