Austin Wells starting a rehab assignment is good news. It is not the end of the catcher issue.

The Yankees need Wells healthy because the current catching mix has been running on fumes. J.C. Escarra and Ali Sánchez can handle innings, but this lineup already has enough injury strain without the bottom of the order turning into a free pass.

Wells returning would at least restore the defensive familiarity and left-handed power threat the Yankees expected to have behind the plate. The problem is that his bat was already dragging before the cervical headaches sent him to the injured list.

The Yankees need more from Wells

Wells has been sitting around a .533 OPS with a wRC+ in the mid-50s, which is nowhere close to enough for a team trying to cover for Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Trent Grisham at the same time.

The defense, game-calling, and pitcher trust all matter, but at some point the Yankees need production, and catcher has become one of the easiest places for opposing pitchers to breathe.

The rehab assignment is more of a checkpoint than a solution. Wells has to show the headaches are behind him, then prove the swing can become useful again.

The deadline stays alive

The Yankees do not have to panic-buy a catcher tomorrow. Catching help is hard to find, expensive to pry loose, and rarely clean in the middle of a season. Still, the front office should be preparing for the possibility that Wells returns healthy but not fixed.

If the bat wakes up, this gets easier. If it does not, the Yankees may have to chase a steadier veteran who can make contact and give them cleaner at-bats in October.

Wells getting back on the field is step one. The Yankees still need step two, and that is the part that will decide whether catcher becomes a real July shopping lane.