Are the Yankees trotting out an injured left fielder?

Despite having a red-hot prospect in Triple-A, Jasson Dominguez, ready for promotion, the Yankees continue to play Alex Verdugo nightly. However, Aaron Boone has indicated that Verdugo is dealing with an injury, making the decision to keep Dominguez in the minors even more perplexing.

The Yankees Can’t Keep Doing This

Boone stated that Dominguez is still in contention for a September promotion, but with Verdugo lacking hustle and, according to Boone, “playing his ass off,” it seems the Yankees are prepared to stick with the impending free-agent veteran for the rest of the season.

After Wednesday’s defeat against the Texas Rangers, Boone once again defended Verdugo and his lack of hustle, even on routine ground balls to the infield.

“He’s beat up. He’s playing his ass off. He picks his spots. You see him beat it out when he needs to. He beats out the force play the other night to beat the double play. Sometimes, I wished it looked better on certain ones, but when he hits the one-hopper to the second baseman and he’s got it — I get the look. I don’t have any issue with how hard he’s playing the game.” – Via Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.

Questionable Decision-Making in Left Field

If Verdugo cannot hustle on every play, he should not be starting in left field every night; it’s as simple as that. This is a primary reason why many fans and analysts are frustrated with Boone’s decision-making. Boone owes no loyalty to Verdugo, who is likely leaving after the 2024 season. If the season does not end in a World Series appearance, there could be more departures, possibly within the coaching staff.

This season, the 28-year-old left fielder is hitting .235/.293/.359, with 11 RBIs, a 15.2% strikeout rate, a 7.9% walk rate, and an 84 wRC+. Verdugo is performing 16% worse than the average MLB hitter. Despite his slight improvement over the past 10 days, the Yankees need more power, which Dominguez could immediately provide.

Boone’s Loyalty: A Confusing Stance

It is baffling that Boone is content to play a clearly injured player who might benefit from a few days of rest. This undying loyalty is the most confusing part. Persisting with a struggling player in a season with World Series aspirations may prove to be a decision that is heavily scrutinized if the Yankees fail to make a significant postseason push.