The Yankees needed Jazz Chisholm Jr. to be the spark Sunday night. He asked Aaron Boone about leading off, got the chance, then turned the sixth inning into the kind of Fenway scene that follows a team onto the bus.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. was ejected after arguing a check-swing strikeout against Sonny Gray, then spiking his helmet near home plate. The Yankees lost 5-4 in 10 innings, completed a four-game sweep at Fenway, and Anthony Rizzo did not exactly dress it up on NBC.

Rizzo said Chisholm had to be smarter and called the moment “a little bit of immaturity.” Coming from a former Yankee who still knows that room, it landed harder than a random broadcast nitpick.

Why the Yankees cannot shrug this off

Chisholm has 12 homers, 24 steals, a .705 OPS, and 91 strikeouts through 320 plate appearances. Useful player, real electricity, but the production has not been so dominant that the Yankees can just laugh off avoidable noise.

The ejection also forced Anthony Volpe into the game cold. Volpe actually helped later, drawing a ninth-inning walk against Aroldis Chapman and scoring the tying run, but that does not make Chisholm’s exit any cleaner.

Jun 28, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr (13) argues with home plate umpire Adam Hamari (78) during the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images. Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boone said he never likes seeing his players tossed and tried to keep Chisholm in the game. The checked swing was at least close enough to argue. The helmet spike changed the argument, and that is the part Rizzo was getting at.

The Jazz debate is getting louder

This came one week after Chisholm drew attention for taking the field with a Blow Pop in his mouth in Detroit, a moment Boone publicly said annoyed him before addressing it privately. One weird thing can disappear. Two in a week starts to feel like a player inviting a debate he does not need.

I like Jazz’s edge. The Yankees need some attitude because this lineup can get sleepy, and nobody should want him sanded down into a boring version of himself. The line is pretty simple, though: energy is great until it costs your team an at-bat in a one-run game.

Chisholm is not some side character here. He is supposed to be part of the engine. If the Yankees are going to pull out of this ugly stretch, they need the loud version of Jazz on the field, not walking back through the tunnel while everyone else cleans up the inning.